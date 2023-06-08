New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Reveal Teased, More Info Coming Soon

Final Fantasy 7 fans have been getting a drip feed of information from Square Enix and the game's creative director Tetsuya Nomura this week with one update on Part 2 of the Final Fantasy 7 remake shared each day, but now, it looks like the main reveal people have been waiting for is finally on the horizon. Square Enix shared its seventh update on Rebirth on Thursday that didn't offer a tidbit about the game itself but rather said "more information will be revealed soon." Based on the timing of that tease, people are expectedly excited and hopeful for the possibility of a Summer Game Fest reveal for Rebirth.

What that reveal might look like remains to be seen since we've technically been seeing info revealed all week, but the hope is of course that a new trailer will drop for Rebirth. For context, the first and only trailer that we've gotten for Rebirth was released nearly a year ago now in June 2022. It's amassed just north of 975,000 views since then, so needless to say, people are hungry for some more Final Fantasy 7 news.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 7#FF7R pic.twitter.com/RH0yuQSr9D — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 8, 2023

Back when these teases first started, people theorized that we might get more information about the game at Summer Game Fest. Those suspicions stemmed from the fact it's been about a year since our last big update as previously stated, and there's also really no better place to show it off right now given that E3 isn't happening. The teases also lined up so that one tease a day would bring us right up to Summer Game Fest after seven days, and here we are with seven updates shared on the day of the Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase with more info to "be revealed soon."

Aside from the possibility of Rebirth showing up at Summer Game Fest, we know for sure that Mortal Kombat 1 will be there with the debut gameplay reveal set to take place. Alan Wake 2 will also be present to show off its own gameplay, too. We'll hopefully have a surprise or two to look forward to as well, so we'll have to see what's planned for the showcase when it starts at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday.