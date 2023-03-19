Final Fantasy TCG Reveals New Dissidia Collection Set

Square Enix has revealed a brand new Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Collection Set, and it will be embracing Dissidia. The newest storage box collection set will include both new and reprinted cards, and then the storage box will feature artwork of Y'shtola from the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT 4th anniversary. The set will feature 118 cards, and 98 cards are specially for the customizable deck, with one 50-card deck and 48 cards to customize with. It will also include 2 Crystal cards for tokens, and 18 cards with illustrations from Dissidia Final Fantasy 4th anniversary. You can find an image of the new set below, and you can pre-order here.

The customizable deck will feature a Starter deck of Fire (23), Ice (23), and Light cards (4), and the Light cards include Bartz (21-134S) and Cosmos (1-183H). You can replace the Fire and Ice cards with 23 Wind cards included, allowing you to switch the Fire/Ice deck into an Ice/Wind deck. There are also 25 other interchangeable cards, allowing you to suit your play style even further.

(Photo: Square Enix)

There will be 17 Full Art Standard cards with Dissidia Final Fantasy 4th anniversary illustrations, such as Warrior of Light (16-127L) and Firion (18-130L) as well as a Premium Foil card of Y'shtoloa (21-036H), though that will not be a Full Art card. That card will be included in the Booster set that is tentatively set for release in November of this year (in addition to the Standard Full Art version). Reprints in the set include Shantotto (16-030L) and Cecil (16-051L), and those will have Full Art illustrations too. You can find the official description and lineup of the new set below.

Product Contents:

Storage box (1)

New Player Guide (1)

Deck Customization Guide (1)

Total of 118 cards (117 Standard cards, 1 Premium card）

Preconstructed Deck: 50 cards (23 Fire, 23 Ice, 4 Light)

Cards for Customization: 48 cards

Quick preconstructed modification cards (23 Wind)

Interchangeable cards (9 Fire, 8 Ice, 8 Wind)

"DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY" 4th anniversary illustration cards: 18 cards (17 Full Art Non-Foil Cards, 1 Premium Foil Y'shtola non-Full Art card)

Crystal Card: 2 cards

Starter Exclusive Cards: 10 types, 3 cards each

・Fire element

Onion Knight [21-125S]

Cloud [21-126S]

Firion [21-127S]

・Ice element

Shantotto [21-128S]

Terra [21-129S]

Noctis [21-130S]

・Wind element

Warrior of Light [21-131S]

Cecil [21-132S]

Tidus [21-133S]

・Light element

Bartz [21-134S]

※1 of the cards is a Full Art Standard card.

◆Reprinted Legendary cards: 2 types, 2 cards each

Zidane [6-044L]

Squall [10-033L]

※Both cards are Standard cards with frames.

◆DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY 4th Anniversary Illustration Cards: 17 types, 18 cards

Bartz [12-052H]

Noctis [12-121R]

Lightning [13-081H]

Onion Knight [13-106H]

Ramza [13-121R]

Cloud [14-065L]

Vaan [14-125L]

Terra [15-037L]

Shantotto [16-030L]

Cecil [16-051L]

Tidus [16-116L]

Warrior of Light [16-127L]

Firion [18-130L]

Ace [19-002L]

Zidane [19-108L]

Squall [PR-108]

Y'shtola [21-036H]

※There are 18 cards in total, including 1 Full Art Standard card for each card and 1 Premium Framed card of Y'shtola [21-036H].

◆Crystal cards: 2 types, 1 each

Standard cards of [C-001] and [C-002].

The tentative release for the Dissidia Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Collection Set is October 6th of this year, and let us know what you think in the comments. You can also talk all things Final Fantasy with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!