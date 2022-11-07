Final Fantasy 16 Length Revealed

When Final Fantasy XVI releases on PlayStation 5 next year, the game should offer fans a significant amount of content. In a new interview with the Italian website Everyeye, director Hiroshi Takai revealed that the game's story will take about 35-40 hours to complete, but the extra content should take most players more than 70 hours to finish. That's a pretty standard amount of content for an RPG, particularly for the Final Fantasy franchise!

While a game's length isn't important to everyone, video games do represent an investment to a lot of players. With most PlayStation 5 games now retailing for $70, many users are going to be more careful about how they spend that kind of money. There are plenty of great games that feature less than 10 hours of gameplay, but that kind of length won't appeal to everyone. When developers are upfront early on about a game's length, it makes it easier for players to decide if they should purchase it on day one, or hold off for an eventual price drop; of course, RPG aficionados have always preferred lengthier campaigns!

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release in mid-2023, so fans won't have to wait too much longer to see if Takai's estimate is an accurate one. Every player spends their time differently when gaming, so it can sometimes be difficult to accurately gauge how quickly the average player will wrap up. Hopefully the next entry in the Final Fantasy franchise will offer quality content that keeps players engaged, no matter how long it takes them to get to the finish!

