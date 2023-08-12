Final Fantasy 16 Fans Slam Game For Being Too Easy

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the best games of the year and one of the best PS5 games full stop. That said, it's not perfect, and among Final Fantasy fans, it's a little controversial. While most of the discourse around the game has been very positive, there have been some detractors that have largely criticized the game for not being very true to the Final Fantasy formula. Whether this is a fair criticism or not, is up for debate, however, over on the game's Reddit page players are slamming the game for not having any difficult bosses.

"Slightly disappointed that Final Fantasy XVI features no extremely difficult optional bosses," reads the Reddit post that sparked the discussion. "Obviously opinions may vary, but even the S-class hunts in this game were pretty easy and could be killed in about five minutes. Gone are the days of fighting time-consuming, nightmarishly difficult bosses like the Weapons, Ozma, Yiazmat and more."

The post continues: "I have to say I was slightly disappointed not to have any real challenges to discover in the late-game content of Final Fantasy XVI. And I don't think New Game + counts, because I don't want to have to replay the entire game from scratch to find it challenging."

As you would expect, there's been some pushback to this post, which shot straight to the top of the game's Reddit page, however, many have also echoed the sentiment, noting the whole game is too easy.

"I'm not even really a Superboss kinda guy, but even I was a bit letdown with the S class hunts. I had more problems with Barnabas than I did with Pandemonium," adds one comment. "The difficulty of the game really hurts the combat as we are unable to explore the depth of uniqueness of the combat," adds a second comment.

Of course, these are subjective takes, but these takes seem to be me more common than not, at least on the game's Reddit page, which presumably houses some of the most hardcore fans of the game. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment and weigh in on the discussion with what you think.