Final Fantasy 16 Fans Say Jill Replaces Tifa as "Ultimate Waifu"

Final Fantasy fans have been divided over many aspects of Final Fantasy 16, including the lack of RPG elements and the side quests. The biggest divide though is over Jill Warrick, a character in the game. Most players agree she's a great Final Fantasy character. One of many. One fan took this admiration to the next level though and has boldly claimed that Jill is the Ultimate Waifu in Final Fantasy, replacing the long-standing Ultimate Waifu of many, Tifa Lockhart of Final Fantasy 7.

The controversial declaration was made via the Final Fantasy 16 Reddit page. As alluded to, and as you would expect, the post has garnered considerable attention. In the comments, are some that agree and echo this dangerous sentiment while others have shot it down with a fiery passion. On one hand, you have fans saying saying the romance between Jill and Clive is the best romance in video games. And then you have others declaring blasphemy.

"I think Jill and Clive is genuinely my favorite video game romance overall due to all the non-verbal displays of actions they show each other," reads one of the comments. "Hugs, embraces, kisses, leaning their foreheads against each other, or on each other shoulders, or the glances and the facial expressions they give. It's a relationship that is a bit more subdued as a result of them being fairly comfortable around each other, and I think that their romance also being bit more in the background instead of the foreground like a full romance story further helps, ironically."

"I want to agree with this so bad but the game, the writing, and the story treated her so badly" adds a second comment, torn and stuck somewhere in the middle of the two sides. Why can't we play as her? Why can't she have more presence in and outside the story? Why is there no Shiva Eikon fight? Why don't we get more scenes and dialogue between her and Clive to develop their romance?"

"This is crazy you need to put the game down lmao Tifa has more personality in her finger than Jill has in her whole body," adds a third, repulsed comment.

Of course, at the end of the day the debate is fruitless. Not only is this subjective, but it's painfully obvious that Yuna is the Ultimate Waifu of Final Fantasy. Anyone who says otherwise is not a -- true -- Final Fantasy fan, of course.