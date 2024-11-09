Final Fantasy 16 is cheaper than ever before thanks to new deals on Amazon and Walmart. The RPG recently came to PC, but has been available on PS5 since June of 2023. Despite this, it hasn’t received a meaningful discount, until now. On PS5, the game is cheaper than it ever has been thanks to a meaty 50 percent discount.

The deal comes not via the PlayStation Store, but via Amazon and Walmart, which means the deal is for physical copies of the game. How long it is going to be half off on Amazon and Walmart, we don’t know, but as a result of this discount it is only $24.97. Of course, the game could become cheaper than this during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, but there is no guarantee of this. To this end, it wasn’t this cheap the previous holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For less than $25, PS5 users get one of 2023’s best games, complete with a nearly 40 hour campaign that goes up to nearly 60 hours once you factor in side content. Meanwhile, a completionist run takes, on average, about 80 hours.

“An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them,” reads an official description of the RPG. “This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.”

“Final Fantasy 16 is just about everything you could want from a AAA video game. Gorgeous visuals, engaging gameplay, deep storytelling, excellent voice acting, and a soundtrack that will leaving you waiting for its arrival Spotify,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Across virtually all areas, Final Fantasy 16 is a major achievement from Square Enix and stands as one of the best games released so far in 2023. Despite this high praise, though, that doesn’t prevent the latest entry in the storied RPG franchise from having a handful of drawbacks.”