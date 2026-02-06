The Last of Us 3 May Bring Back a Huge Feature the Second Game Was Missing

The Last of Us Part 3 may be bringing back a huge feature that the second game was missing, but that PlayStation fans loved from the first game. Right now, the PlayStation studio is working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which supposedly won’t be out until the middle of 2027. Naughty Dog hasn’t said what it will make next, but the expectation of some is it will be The Last of Us 3, considering the success of the first two games, the successful TV adaptation, and teases here and there from Naughty Dog. Yet there have also been teases here and there that suggest the series is on ice. Hence why it isn’t a sure thing the studio’s next game will be a third installment. It could be an Intergalatic: The Heretic Prophet sequel, the long-awaited Uncharted 5, or something entirely new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid speculation, a new job listing from Naughty Dog has confirmed the studio is working on — likely in a pre-production capacity — a “multi-platform” game, which presumably is reference to a game being made for both PlayStation and PC, rather than reference to Xbox or Nintendo. Whatever the case, what is more interesting is the bonus skills of the job listing, which is for a Senior Sound Designer, lists “experience with multiplayer games.” Obviously, you would not list this if the game in question wasn’t anticipating multiplauyer functionality.

The Last of Us Factions

The first Last of Us game for PS3 had a multiplayer mode called Factions that wasn’t the most popular multiplayer experience ever, but it certainly had its fans. And many of these fans were disappointing that the sequel didn’t launch with a multiplayer mode, nor was one ever added. There was a standalone multiplayer experience in the works, but it ended up getting cancelled.

Assuming this unnannounced project is The Last of Us Part 3, which is a major if, it seemingly would signal the return of Factions or something akin to it. That said, right now all we have is speculation.

For what it is worth, the fact this job listing does list multiplayer may actually hint that it is not The Last of Us, because it seems Sony would probably be hesistant to invest in a Last of Us multiplayer experience after a recent and very expensive game cancellation trying for this exact experience.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.