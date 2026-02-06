The Top 10 Chase Cards from Pokemon TCG’s Ascended Heroes, Ranked by How Much They’ll Cost You

The Pokemon TCG recently launched the first of many products planned for its new Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes set. This special collection features new ex cards for several Mega Evolutions that first arrived in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So far, only the Tech Sticker Collection is on the market, but several more products will drop on February 20th and March 20th of this year. And the set is already proving to have a few stunning chase cards that we’ll all be hoping to pull.

I recently had a chance to sample several of the products in the Ascended Heroes line. I came away impressed with the print value and playability of the set. The pull rates for rare chase cards, however? My lack of that gorgeous full art Psyduck will tell you that the best cards in Ascended Heroes will be tough to pull. Naturally, that means plenty of them are already showing up in reseller marketplaces with hefty price tags to match. If you’re curious which cards are the most in demand already, here are the major chase cards from Ascended Heroes and their current resale prices.

10) N’s Zoroark ex (Special Illustration Rare)

N is one of Pokemon’s most popular NPCs. So, it’s not a surprise one of his trainer cards ended up on the list of Ascended Heroes chase cards. This Special Illustration Rare features N alongside his Zoroark, with a frame that really leans into the Dark type vibes.

This card is just barely edging out its next competition (mega Diancie ex), with a current average market value of around $164. Depending on how the overall rarities of other highly coveted Special Illustration Rare ex shake out as more product hits the market, this one could well fall off. It will likely remain among the most valuable, but perhaps not quite in the top 10.

9) Mega Feraligatr ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Mega Feraligatr didn’t rank particularly high on my personal list of new Megas introduced in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. But the joke’s on me, because its Special Illustration Rare is one of the most valuable cards from the Ascended Heroes set. The card puts Mega Feraligatr up front and center, with its hood up (smart move).

At this moment, sellers are listing Mega Faraligatr ex for around $217 USD. So, while not the most pricey card in the set, this one is clearly still rare and coveted. That Mortal Crunch attack packs a punch as well, though it’s doubtful you’d put a card this rare into play.

8) Lillie’s Clefairy ex (Special Illustration Rare)

How cute is this card? There’s a good mix of Trainer’s Pokemon cards in Ascended Heroes, but this has got to be one of the most adorable Special Illustration Rares. It’s no surprise, then, that it lands a spot among the top 10 most expensive chase cards in the set.

At the moment, Lillie’s Clefairy ex is going for around $253 USD on sites like Pokemon TCG Player. While not particularly strong for competitive purposes, its colorful artwork and status as a Trainer’s Card will likely keep it among the more coveted cards in Ascended Heroes.

7) Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Team Rocket’s cards are typically pretty popular with Pokemon fans. And ones featuring Giovanni and Mewtwo a la the first Pokemon movie are bound to become chase cards on sight. This one puts Mewtwo in the foreground, clearly overshadowing Giovanni, as it should be.

At around $350 on resale markets, this isn’t the priciest of the chase cards from Ascended Heroes. But it’s not cheap, either. Though largely a collector’s item due to its rarity, the Erasure Ball attack could be pretty competitive if you’re able to meet those Power Saver conditions.

6) Pikachu ex (Special Illustration Rare, Tera)

Coming in at the 6th most expensive card from Ascended Heroes is one of two Pikachu ex from the set. This one features PIkachu in a Stellar Tera crown. Personally, I feel like the proportions are a little weird on this one, and it’s not my favorite. That might be part of why it’s going for less than the other Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare from Ascended Heroes.

Right now, this version of the Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare is priced at around $393 on sites like Pokemon TCG Player. With 11 listings, it looks to be less rare than some of the other chase cards. Even so, it’s in high demand for now.

5) Pikachu ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Of the 10 most high valued cards in Ascended Heroes, this one is probably my favorite. It depicts Pikachu looking curiously towards the viewer, with some sunlight-dappled trees to go along with it. Truly a stunning full art card, and a fairly rare one, at that.

This full-art Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare is currently going for around $500 on reseller markets. This isn’t too surprising, as Pikachu cards continue to be among the top chase cards for pretty much any set. He is, after all, the Pokemon mascot. It will be interesting to see what happens with the price of this one as more Ascended Heroes sets go out into the world later this month.

4) Mega Dragonite ex (Mega Hype Rare)

Despite the mixed reactions to Mega Dragonite’s design, it earned the honor of being the Ascended Heroes mascot. So it’s not surprising that 2 of the set’s biggest chase cards feature Mega Dragonite. You can honestly barely see the Pkemon itself on this Mega Hyper Rare, and its wings are all but invisible. Nevertheless, the card’s rarity is enough to place it among the most valuable chase cards in the set.

An English-language Mega Dragonite ex Hyper Rare is currently going for around $549 on Pokemon TCG Player. This, along with the other Mega Hyper Rare in the set, are likely to stay among the most expensive cards simply due to how hard they are to pull.

3) Mega Dragonite ex (Special Illustration Rare)

While Dragonite almost disappears in its Mega Hyper Rare, this Special Illustration Rare is a beauty. This design uses some lovely pinks and blues to really contrast the yellow of Mega Dragonite. With solid artwork, this one is quickly becoming a must-have collector’s item from Ascended Heroes.

This version of Mega Dragonite ex is currently going for around $572 on resale sites like Pokemon TCG Player. Like the other cards in the set, it could shift in rarity as more items in the collection are released. But with the pull rates for this set being average to poor, it’s not likely it’ll go down in value too much any time soon.

2) Mega Charizard Y ex (Mega Hyper Rare)

If you couldn’t tell from my take on the Dragonite version, I personally am not a fan of these yellow Mega Hyper Rare cards. The lack of color in the artwork renders them a lot less pretty to look at compared to some of the other illustration rares in the set. But there’s no denying these cards are hard to pull, which is probably why they’re some of the most expensive chase cards around.

At the time I’m writing this, the Mega Charizard Y ex Mega Hyper Rare has an average market price of $650.93 on Pokemon TCG Player. That makes it the second most expensive chase card from the Ascended Heroes set so far. Of course, once more product makes its way onto the market, these values could shift. But given the rarity of this card tier, there likely won’t be too many more copies floating around.

1) Mega Gengar ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Now this is a colorful, gorgeous Special Illustration Rare. It’s no Psyduck (currently only $100, but #1 in my heart). But it does have some great colors that showcase Mega Gengar in top form. So, it’s no surprise this rare and stunning card is currently the most expensive Ascended Heroes card on the resale market.

Currently, the English language version of Mega Gengar ex is going for an average market price of about $959.50 on Pokemon TCG Player. That’s approaching the single card prices for Prismatic Evolutions chase cards like Umbreon. If you’re just here for the art, the Korean-language print is currently going for around $450. Still steep for a single, but not nearly $1000.

