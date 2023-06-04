Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets New Release Date Update

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has gotten a new update with regard to its release date. Final Fantasy is one of the biggest franchises in gaming and there is an over abundance of Final Fantasy content out there. From the 16 mainline entries, the spin-offs, the online games, the movies, and probably a bunch of other things within that world in other mediums. It's very dense and although a brand new Final Fantasy game is coming out in just a couple of weeks, fans are very anxious about when they can expect the next game that Square Enix has planned out, and for good reason.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released in 2020 and fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up, as Square Enix opted to split the original story for Final Fantasy VII into multiple entries for its remake. So, we have an unfinished story right now and the piece we already got was incredible, so fans want to see how the rest of the story gets told. The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, was announced last summer and ever since, we've been met with total silence. It's possible Square Enix is just trying to focus on marketing Final Fantasy XVI right now, but with a current release window of this coming winter, many are wondering when they can expect Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Square Enix has provided an update on Twitter courtesy of producer Yoshinori Kitase which noted that development on the game is going smoothly and according to plan. A release date is currently being honed in on, but as of right now, they haven't locked one down.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 1 pic.twitter.com/O4KdGlh4gy — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 2, 2023

Fans were hoping for an update at the recent PlayStation Showcase, but no such thing happened. It's possible we'll get an update next week at Summer Game Fest, but if Square Enix doesn't have a concrete date locked in, that may not be the case. Only time will tell, but hopefully, it won't be long until we see more.

