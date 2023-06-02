Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Finally Gets Development Update from Square Enix

Final Fantasy fans were finally treated to some news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth this week, the sequel to the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake that released back in 2020. Square Enix, largely out of nowhere, popped into its followers' feeds this week to say that work on the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake is "progressing smoothly and according to plan" which is already a great announcement after hearing nothing for so long, but Square Enix had more to say. Apparently, the developers of Rebirth are working currently on setting a release date for the game which means that we may be coming up on a larger announcement of some sort.

The update on Rebirth was shared in an image on Twitter which, for once, was a positive version of the text-on-black-image templates that usually talk about delays or apologies for lackluster releases. The Twitter account for the Final Fantasy 7 remake posed the question to itself of how development on Rebirth was going with producer Yoshinori Kitase providing a response.

"Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan," Kitase said. "We are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game."

While the Summer Game Fest events and all related showcases are indeed on the horizon, it's best to temper your expectations if you're thinking that we might get a release date announcement for Rebirth during all of that. While that's definitely possible, the fact that the developers are just now saying that they're working on nailing down a release date means that one might not be set before the Summer Game Fest festivities take place. Of course, Final Fantasy 16 is supposedly going to get a demo soon, so it's always possible we could get a reveal of that with some Rebirth news squeezed in, but this brief update shared on Friday may be all that we get on this game for a while.

In case you'd forgotten, Rebirth won't even be the end of the Final Fantasy 7 remake. The scope of the acclaimed game's remake was apparently so great that it needed to be split up into three different games. We don't yet know what the third game will be called nor is there any indication of when it'll be released since we don't have a release date for Part 2 yet, but know that a third game is on the way likely years from now.