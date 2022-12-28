Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Teases New Update

Longtime Final Fantasy boss Yoshinori Kitase has teased fans about when more information related to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth might be unveiled. Earlier this year, Square Enix finally confirmed that the second part of the publisher's new Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy would be titled Rebirth and would launch in Winter 2023. Since this time, Square Enix hasn't shared any new information on Rebirth, but it sounds like this may not hold true for much longer.

In a year-end message given to Famitsu (translated by Gematsu), Kitase shared a brief tease about when fans may hear more about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Although Kitase didn't share any specific windows in which news on the game would arrive, he did state that he's looking forward to sharing more soon enough.

"As the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII continues to stir up the excitement with its seven campaigns, I hope to be able to deliver an update on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth when the timing is right," Kitase told the publication. "Please look forward to it!"

On paper, 2023 is going to be a massive year for the Final Fantasy franchise. Not only is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth set to release at the end of the year, but Final Fantasy XVI will also be landing on PS5 in June 2023. Combining both of these major releases with the fact that Square Enix is now porting its "Pixel Remasters" of the first six Final Fantasy games to PS4 and Switch in the early portion of the year, it stands to reason that 2023 could be the biggest year in history for the long-running RPG series.

When it comes to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in particular, though, the only thing we know right now is that the game will be a timed exclusive to PS5 in the same way that Remake was briefly exclusive to PS4 when it launched in 2020. Whenever more information on FFVII Rebirth is announced in the coming year, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.