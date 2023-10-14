Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Features Matt Mercer as Vincent Valentine

Matt Mercer is a name that's become synonymous with tons of different characters over the years due to his many roles in games and other projects, and soon, he'll be known for another role in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Confirmed this week during a New York Comic-Con panel featuring voice actors from the game, Mercer will take on the role of Vincent Valentine, the long-haired, moody companion who was a playable character in the original Final Fantasy 7. During the same panel, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth team also teased the return of the character by showing off a quick shot of Vincent's iconic outfit.

Matt Mercer as Vincent Valentine

It's official!



Matt Mercer (@matthewmercer) is the voice of Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/8dKq3E6EXj — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 14, 2023

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth panel was one of several that the organizer, ReedPop, was streaming during the event, so hopefully those interested in it were able to watch it that way even if they didn't attend New York Comic-Con in person. Whether you watched or not, Square Enix wasn't about to let Mercer's news go unheard and shared from the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account soon after the announcement was shared that he'd be voicing Vincent in Part 2 of the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

A second tweet shared not long afterwards showed off the moment from the panel that Mercer confirmed his role, a reveal which was met with quite the reception from that event and online.

Aside from his involvement with the Dungeons & Dragons series Critical Role, Mercer has countless other roles to call his own after being in so many different projects. Just this year, for example, he returned to the role of Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil: Death Island, a role that he's taken on many times in different Resident Evil movies and games. He was also the voice of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, voices Cassidy in Overwatch 2, Chrom in Fire Emblem: Engage, Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Hit in various Dragon Ball games, so suffice it to say that you've probably heard his voice in one game or another.

Who Is Vincent Valentine?

The moment @matthewmercer announced he’s the voice of Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Et03ULnAgN — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 14, 2023

So, Mercer is Vincent, but who is Vincent himself? The gun-wielding character was playable in the original Final Fantasy 7 and was the protagonist of the Dirge of Cerberus spin-off. With his brooding personality and striking design, he quickly became a favorite among Final Fantasy fans and embodied a secretive, bad-boy archetype.

While he was playable in the original game, things will work a bit differently in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We still don't know a ton about how the character will be implemented in the remake, but it was confirmed recently that he'll be more of an "accompanying character" in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth akin to how Red XIII was used in the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be out exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on February 29th.