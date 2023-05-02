Critical Role: Matt Mercer Is Now an Action Figure

It's official - Critical Role's Matt Mercer is an action figure. This week, Critical Role announced that they had teamed up with Super7 to produce an official "Hooded Gamemaster" action figure, which depicts Mercer as he appeared in the animated opening for Critical Role's second campaign. The new action figure's design was made by Hannah Friederichs and stands about four inches tall with five points of articulation. It comes with a D20, a tome, and a smirking expression to showcase his all-knowing knowledge about the adventure ahead. The Mercer action figure can be purchased exclusively from the Critical Role store and costs $19.99.

This isn't the first time that Mercer has had his likeness used as a piece of merchandise. Previously, WizKids used Mercer's likeness in a miniature, which appeared in an NPCs of Wildemount boxed set. That miniature featured the same smirking expression as the new action figure, but didn't feature Mercer in a hood. While other cast members of Critical Role have their characters featured on tons of statues, action figures, and other merchandise, Mercer is a bit of an exception as voices and acts out all of the non-NPCs in the series.

Critical Role has had a busy few months, with their third campaign in full swing and production underway on two animated series for Prime Video. The show also recently purchased a podcast, Midst, that serves as the franchise's first IP purchase and first show set outside of their home setting of Exandria. Critical Role's Darrington Press also recently announced a slate of new games, including two tabletop RPGs. One of those - Daggerheart - appears to fill the same niche as Dungeons & Dragons 5E and some believe the show could be switching to a bespoke game system with the fourth campaign.