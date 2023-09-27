Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Reveals Young Sephiroth Design

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is expanding on the universe of the games in a number of ways, and fans will soon get a glimpse at Sephiroth’s earliest days. The character will soon be playable in the game, but in a much younger form than the one that has appeared in Final Fantasy VII. This version of the character represents his days as a member of SOLDIER: First Class, “who is recognized by many as a hero.” This is when Sephiroth was a member of Glenn’s team.

Images of the young take on Sephiroth can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/FFVII_EC_EN/status/1706943003951054858

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

So far, reception to the design seems to be quite positive! Sephiroth is one of the most iconic villains in all of gaming, so it’s a bit jarring to see what he looked like in his younger days! While he was younger and still had a “heroic” reputation in Crisis Core, his appearance didn’t change all that much from Final Fantasy VII. This take from Ever Crisis is significantly different, but it also has a design that manages to feel classically Sephiroth. It will be interesting to see how Ever Crisis adds on to Sephiroth’s mythology, and how it might alter the way some fans see the character.

This take on Sephiroth will appear during the Ever Crisis chapters based on Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The First Soldier was a mobile battle royale game that released in 2021. The backstory for that game was that it took place 18 years before Final Fantasy VII, when SOLDIER was first being formed by Shinra. Unfortunately, The First Soldier failed to see strong support, and lasted just over a year, with servers shutting down in early 2022. Since Ever Crisis is building and expanding on elements spanning Final Fantasy VII and all of its spin-offs, it makes sense to see The First Soldier represented. Sephiroth will be a playable character in Ever Crisis starting on September 29th.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis PC Version

While players on iOS and Android have been able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for almost a month now, the game is currently exclusive to mobile devices. As revealed earlier this week, that will be changing, as the game has been confirmed for PC via Steam. At this time, it’s unclear when the game will end up releasing on the platform, but the two versions will offer the ability to cross-save. As such, current players that would prefer to play on PC will have the option to do that. It’s unclear if Square Enix will ever bring the game to consoles as well, but if the game continues to see strong support from players, it could be possible!

How do you feel about this new look for Sephiroth? Have you been enjoying Ever Crisis since it released?