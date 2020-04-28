Final Fantasy 7 Remake Producer Says They Still Haven't Decided How Many Parts It Will Be

✖

Final Fantasy VII Remake, or at least the first part of it, is finally available for PlayStation 4, but it sounds like the folks at Square Enix still aren't entirely sure just how many parts the full thing will end up being. Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania, a guide and lore book covering the game with quotes from developers, recently released in Japan, and translations are making their way online that indicate the publisher and developer is still mulling over its options.

More specifically, in a section translated by IGN Japan, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase responded to a question about exactly how many parts the whole thing will be with what appears to be a fairly candid answer. "We have a rough idea on that, but it’s not been completely decided yet," Kitase reportedly said. "It's impossible to talk about this right now. It seems that many people think it will become a trilogy." (Worth noting that a different translation indicates he's talking about speculation with that last bit.)

"It all depends on how many parts we make," Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura reportedly added. "If we separate it into bigger chunks it will take more time, but if we take smaller portions it can be done on a shorter span. Personally, I would like to deliver it fast."

So, in short, it really all depends on how big of a chunk of the original Square Enix decides to work on at any given time. The first installment notably only deals with the Midgar section of the 1997 video game, which really doesn't exceed 10 hours, and stretches it out to 40+ hours.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

