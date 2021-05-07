Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Confirmed to Begin Immediately After Intergrade DLC

✖

New details on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 have emerged from Square Enix today, giving us a better idea of what to expect when the next chapter of the ongoing remake saga ends up arriving. Although the publisher has yet to talk too extensively about what this sequel might look like or when it may arrive, we have now been given a better idea of when it will take place within the world.

During a presentation today from Square Enix today that concluded with the reveal of a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which is the upcoming DLC expansion releasing solely on PlayStation 5 next month, director Tetsuya Nomura also appeared to talk a bit about the future of the series. Specifically, Nomura talked about the events of the forthcoming sequel and where it will begin. According to Nomura, the next game in the series will immediately pick up where the forthcoming Intergrade expansion ends.

Nomura: Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 will start right after the end of Intergrade. — xenosaga (@xenosaga7) May 7, 2021

While this was somewhat of a given, it's good to know that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 clearly won't be skipping any spans of time between where the last game left off. This also makes Intergrade that much more interesting, especially when it comes to how the DLC will end. At the moment, many additional details surrounding the DLC are still a bit vague. We do know that the events of Intergrade will cross over with some of the events from the base game, but otherwise, it's not known how the expansion's story might play out.

For now, the only downside about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is that, as mentioned, there's basically nothing we know about it. Square Enix has really only gone so far as to make it clear that it is working on the next chapter, but that's about it. Plans for a release within the coming year still haven't been given, but it will almost surely be arriving on PlayStation 5. Conversely, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is right around the corner and will launch on June 10 for PS5.

How excited are you about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2? And what do you expect to see in the next game in this Remake series? Share all of your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.