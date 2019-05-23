Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo May Be Coming to PlayStation Plus Subscribers Soon

We already know Square Enix will be showing off more of Final Fantasy VII Remake at E3 next month during its presser. And then earlier this week, USGamer’s Kat Bailey spilled the beans that she knows someone who’s played a demo of the highly-anticipated remake, and that everyone will be seeing the demo “sooner rather than later.” And according to a leak reportedly out of Square Enix’s official El Segundo branch (via Reddit), Square Enix will release the demo either right after it shows the game off at E3 or within a week after the show.

That said, the demo will only be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, but it will presumably be what members of the press saw at E3 judges week. Of course, there’s a chance this is fake. While Bailey insisted the public will see said demo soon, she didn’t say it would be released. In other words, take this with a grain of salt.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PS4, and at the moment of publishing, only the PS4. There’s been no word of any additional platforms. Further, there’s been no word of when the game’s first part will release. Hopefully that will change next month at E3 though.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming remake, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s a story pitch of the original:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and Avalanche protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Final Fantasy. When do you think the first part of the upcoming remake will release?