Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares Zoom Virtual Backgrounds Options

Square Enix today shared a bunch of different screenshots and artwork from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake video game. While that on its own isn’t exactly surprising, the explicit purpose with which the company shared the various images is: for use as a virtual background in Zoom, the video conferencing tool of choice that many companies are using while so many folks are working from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Like us, many of you may be working or studying from home at the moment. Also like us, you may have found yourself reliant on video conferencing tools like Zoom,” a new post from Square Enix reads. “Unfortunately, some homes make for boring backdrops – we’re talking a lot of white walls and beige bedrooms. So why not add a bit of flair to your video calls with a custom background?”

Why not add a bit of flair to your Zoom video calls with a custom background? Mosey on over to the #SquareEnix Blog where we’ve gathered together a number of #FinalFantasy VII Remake designs for you to use! #FF7R 🖼️ https://t.co/EYWAq4jpDR pic.twitter.com/pRJO51UzTj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 2, 2020

Zoom virtual backgrounds are fairly easy to implement in the conference-call platform’s settings, by the way. (Mine is a still from the recent Steven Universe Future finale as we speak.) All total, there’s over 15 different potential Final Fantasy VII Remake backgrounds for folks to use in Zoom. Not that you couldn’t do this before, mind you, and these images are largely composed of stuff that’s been released previously, but the fact that Square Enix is explicitly facilitating their use is interesting.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Retail copies of the game could potentially be delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, though it would now appear that the opposite is also true in some areas with it having been delivered early. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.