New LEGO Mario Kart Sets Unveiled For August 2025

LEGO’s lineup for August 1st 2025 is going to be huge, and it will include at least two new additions to the LEGO Super Mario Mario Kart lineup. The first set in the launch is the Mario Kart – Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit, a 588 piece set that includes two buildable LEGO figures of Toadette and Koopa Troopa with their karts; the Cat Cruiser and the Tanooki Cart. The set gets its name from the Piranha Plant Power Up that can be attached to either car, which apparently moves when the car is in motion. There’s also the Mario Kart Shy Guy & P-Wing, a smaller 249 piece set that includes a Shy Guy figure and a P-Wing with “a shell-launching function”. Both are available to pre-order now, and you can find all of the details you need below, including information on another interesting set for gamers that’s arriving in August.

Mario Kart – Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit (72044) / $49.99: “Team up with Toadette or the Koopa Troopa for a Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit with this Mario Kart set (72044). The set features detailed buildable models of Toadette in the Cat Cruiser and a Koopa Troopa in the Tanooki Kart. Each kart has drifting action and a shell-launching function. Attach the Piranha Plant figure to either kart and see how it moves when the kart is in motion.” Pre-order at LEGO.com

Mario Kart – Shy Guy & P-Wing (72045) / $19.99: “The set features a Shy Guy figure and a brick-built recreation of a P-Wing with a shell-launching function, Standard Tires and a detachable Plane Glider. There is also a Banana element to throw at rival karts!” / Pre-order here at LEGO.com

LEGO also unveiled a set that will bring builders right back to their favorite hangout spot: the arcade. The 468 piece arcade cabinet set features a fictional (non playable of course) game called SPACE, and can open up, revealing an entire gaming room complete with a computer, sofa, and a mini arcade game system. Read on for the official description.

Arcade Machine (40805) / $39.99 – “Let video game fans create cool game room decor with the LEGO Arcade Machine. A fun retro gaming gift for kids aged 10 plus and adult fans, this playful display model opens to reveal a gamer’s room with a buildable mini arcade game station, computer, sofa and a LEGO minifigure with a remote-control element. Put the included coin elements into the slot of the arcade machine, which swooshes them out again. This video game merch is sure to inspire nostalgia for any gamer.” See at LEGO.com



