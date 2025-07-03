Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leak Reveals American Dad Skins

Newly added skins for Activision’s hit first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, are hardly a surprise anymore, as they seem to leak before they can be formally revealed. The next set looks to be another collaboration with a popular animated television show. Characters from the long-running Fox and TBS show, American Dad!, will make their way onto the battlefield. Specifically, the show’s main characters Stan and Roger Smith, both of which are voiced by the series’ co-creator, Seth McFarlane.

Dataminers have recently leaked the American Dad! collab, giving Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players a very good look at what they can expect from the new skins. As seen in the posts below from X (formerly Twitter) users @realityuk_ and @HeyImAlaix, the Stan Smith Operator looks to be faithful to the character’s traditional look from the show. Roger, on the other hand, has three different variations, all of which have the character controlling a human-sized mech. The first is Roger’s normal look, while the other two are based on Roger’s alter-ego, Ricky Spanish, and his wedding planner persona, Jeanie Gold.

It isn’t confirmed if Seth McFarlane would be lending his voice to the upcoming American Dad! Operators. However, @HeyImAliaix’s post above does showcase the characters saying a couple of lines.

In terms of pricing, nothing is concrete for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 American Dad! skins. However, one of the posts does show the Roger Tracer Pack costing 2800 CP. That comes out to around $24 if players purchase one pack of 2,400 CP ($19.99) and two packs of 200 CP ($1.99 each). As this is all getting leaked, these prices can change by the time they officially hit the store. However, this price is the same as pricing for similar Tracer Packs, like the Bluntman and Chronic, and Ballerina skins, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has added adult animated television show characters to the game. As part of the game’s most recent mid-season update, which was implemented yesterday, on July 2nd, the iconic MTV duo Beavis and Butthead found their way onto the warzone. Players can unlock them by purchasing the Premium Track and completing it in its entirety. The Free Track also features Todd and Coach Buzzcut skins.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It is available at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play for the same platforms.

Are you excited for the American Dad! collaboration in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, or are you sick of all these weird partnerships? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.