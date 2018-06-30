Final Fantasy: Huge Savings On Entire Franchise

The Steam Summer Sales continues to chug along happily as our wallets collectively cry in misery. From horror, to super heroes, there’s pretty much nothing off the table in terms of epic savings. That being said, if you’re like me and have a particular soft spot for the Final Fantasy series, then this one is for you!

Steam is offering incredible deals on pretty much every entry into the franchise … at least those available on PC. From Final Fantasy XV, to my personal favourite with Final Fantasy VII, there are tons of awesome ways to try out the titles you may have missed or revisit fan favourites!

Let’s get started!

Final Fantasy VII – $5.99

Since it appears that we are still very far away from getting that highly coveted Final Fantasy VII remake, the original port will have to do!

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.”



New Features:

Achievements – Whether you’re a seasoned FINAL FANTASY VII veteran or exploring this RPG classic for the very first time, show off your in-game accomplishments and put your gaming skills to the test with 36 brand new achievements to unlock. Share your profile with friends online to find out who is the ultimate FINAL FANTASY fan.’

Cloud Saves – If you’re away from home or simply using a different computer to play, enjoy FINAL FANTASY VII wherever you are. With cloud save support in FINAL FANTASY VII you can continue your game progress right where you left off (Requires Internet Connection. Saves can only be transferred between a maximum of 3 computers at any one time).

Character Booster – Find yourself stuck on a difficult section or lacking the funds to buy that vital Phoenix Down? With the Character Booster you can increase your HP, MP and Gil levels to their maximum, all with the simple click of a button, leaving you to enjoy your adventure.

Optimized for PC – FINAL FANTASY VII has been updated to support the latest hardware and Windows Operating Systems.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition – $24.99

“Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe.



In an action-packed battle system, channel the power of your ancestors to warp effortlessly through the air in thrilling combat, and together with your comrades, master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks.



Now realised with the power of cutting-edge technology for Windows PCs, including support for high-resolution displays and HDR10, the beautiful and carefully-crafted experience of FINAL FANTASY XV can be explored like never before.”

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood – $19.99

“Journey to the East to explore vast, new lands and play as two new jobs─red mage and samurai. New tales of daring and adventure await as the Warrior of Light prepares for a journey beyond the borders of Aldenard.”



“Explore vast, new lands, including Ala Mhigo, and challenge new Primal threats across Eorzea as you embark on hundreds of new quests as the Warrior of Light!”



• New adventures in Ala Mhigo and Doma

• Play as two new jobs─red mage and samurai

• New exploration with swimming and diving

• Level cap increase from 60 to 70

• Changes to the battle system

• Journey to the Far Eastern city of Kugane

• Explore Gyr Abania, the Ruby Sea, Yanxia, and the Azim Steppe

• New primals and beastmen: Lakshmi and the Ananta, Susano and the Kojin

• New dungeons

• A new 8-man raid: Interdimensional Rift─Omega

• A new alliance raid: Return to Ivalice

• The Forbidden Land of Eureka

• New gear and crafting recipes

• A new residential district: Shirogane

• Expanded item inventory

Requires Final Fantasy XIV Online



And more!

Final Fantasy III, IV, V, and so many more are all available – even the adorable spin-offs – for incredible prices! It’s not too late to miss out on some of these incredible deals! The sale is officially live from now until July 5th, so don’t miss out! Every day too there will be a special rotation of daily titles for super cheap as well, so keep your eyes peeled! We’ve also got a ton of PC gamers on staff, including myself, so we’ll keep you posted on the super juicy deals!

Any immediate titles coming to mind that you absolutely have to grab? Sound off with your Summer Sale dreams in the comment section below!