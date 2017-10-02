Final Fantasy IX Dominates PlayStation Digital Sales In First Week Of Release

Last month, Square Enix caught us off guard with the surprise release of Final Fantasy IX for PlayStation 4, and immediately got a number of fans caught back up in PlayStation 1 nostalgia. And according to sales numbers reported by Sony, it’s done rather well in its first week of release.

The company’s download chart indicates that the just-released role-playing game has dominated for sales numbers between September 17th and September 23rd, taking the top spot with ease. The rest of the download chart looks pretty good, though, with Star Wars: Battlefront Ultimate Edition in second place (it was on sale for the week), followed by Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, Destiny 2 and Titanfall 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, not all the chart news is good. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which released mid-last month, barely made a dent in the top 20. In fact, it was in the 20th spot – and got beat out by Samurai Shodown V Special in the 16th place position.

Here’s the full top twenty, according to the charts:

Final Fantasy IX Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry Destiny 2 Titanfall 2 Dragon Quest III NieR: Automata PES 2018 Barcelona Edition Patapon Need for Speed Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Undertale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Dragon Quest II Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Samurai Shodown V Special Grand Theft Auto V Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair Everybody’s Golf Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Also, Dragon Quest XI has apparently dropped off the charts since its release, but it certainly dwelled for some time – and there’s always U.S. sales to consider whenever it comes out next year.

Final Fantasy IX is available now for PlayStation 4.