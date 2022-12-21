Final Fantasy Spin-Off Ending New Content Updates Soon

Final Fantasy fans got some unfortunate news this week with Square Enix announcing the end of new content updates for Chocobo GP, a Final Fantasy spin-off racing game. Season 5 will be the final one where prize pass levels matter since no more of those will continue afterwards, and the game itself will stop getting major updates and new content. Chocobo GP will remain playable, however, so unlike other games that shut down completely, this one will still be around in that sense.

The update on future seasons and the status of Mythril, the game's currency, was shared in a post on the Square Enix support site. The big takeaway from the announcement was the end of the game's big content updates, though Square Enix did clarify that the game will remain available.

"There will be no further large scale updates (e.g. new characters or new maps) to the game after the Season 5 update on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. It will remain possible to play the Chocobo GP mode itself."

As for the state of Mythril, players will still be able to spend what they've got already, but Mythril purchases made via the Nintendo Switch eShop have already been discontinued. Square Enix did say that new items will still be added in Season 5, but those items may also be available for purchase with things other than Mythril. Items previously added to the Mythril Shop may rotate in and out of other marketplaces, too.

"Mythril that players own will still be able to be used at the in-game mythril shop during Season 5 and beyond, but the shop itself will disappear when all purchased mythril becomes invalid as of 00:00 on 01/06/2023 (JST)," the post said. "Accordingly, please be aware that all mythril, including any remaining non-paid for mythril, will become invalid at this time. As it is not possible to receive a refund for purchased Mythril, please be sure to spend before its expiration."

This is the latest of several mobile game shutdowns we've heard of recently, though this one is a bit more forgiving given that the game will still be playable. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! was just confirmed to be reaching the end of its lifespan, for example, and Nintendo's Dragalia Lost was shut down not long before that.