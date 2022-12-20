Crash Bandicoot Game Shutting Down Soon, Will No Longer be Playable

A Crash Bandicoot game that just released in 2021 is already being shut down and will no longer be playable soon, an announcement shared this week confirmed. The Crash Bandicoot team said on Monday that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the free mobile game released in March 2021, will be calling it quits on February 16, 2023. Purchases have already been turned off in anticipation of the end of service, and once the date comes around, the game will no longer be playable at all.

The announcement was shared on the game's Facebook page with the dates set and details of the shutdown provided. We'll likely see a reminder or two shared on this page, too, as the date draws nearer, but the page is already directing players towards the official Crash Bandicoot account for anything else related to the brand.

"From December 19 2022 all in-app purchases will be turned off. For any purchases made, you will have until February 16, 2023 to make use of associated purple crystals in-game," the update from the game's creators said.

"It has meant so much to bring your favourite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games."

This sadly isn't that uncommon with free-to-play games and mobile games in general, so while it'll be a disappointment to Crash Bandicoot fans who were still playing the game, it may not be a surprise to others. Nintendo's Dragalia Lost, for example, enjoyed a longer tenure than Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! did, but it, too, was shut down after being playable for a few years much to the dismay of those who still enjoyed the original game.

One bright spot for Crash fans is that there's still another new Crash Bandicoot game on the way. It's called Crash Team Rumble, and based on what was announced during The Game Awards this year, the game will be out in 2023.