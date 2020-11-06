Final Fantasy TCG Opus XII: Crystal Awakening Now Available

✖

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game is back with a brand new set, and fans can get their hands on it right now. The Opus XII: Crystal Awakening booster set will bring gorgeous new cards to the hit game but it also shakes things up with new mechanics to keep players on their toes in the form of new Multi-Element cards. These cards combine the strength of two elements, but the flip side is you have to leverage both elements in order to actually cast the card. The new set features Ashe of Final Fantasy XII as the cover star, though like all sets it features a mix of characters from across the franchise as well as illustrations from artists across the series as well.

The new artwork will feature the work of Yasuhisa Izumisawa (Final Fantasy VI/World of Final Fantasy), Toshiyuki Itahana (Final Fantasy IX), Isamu Kamikokuryo (Final Fantasy XII), Toshitaka Matsuda (Final Fantasy V), and more, and you can find the full rundown below.

Gen Kobayashi (FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS)

Yasuhisa Izumisawa (WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY / FINAL FANTASY VI)

Ryoma Ito (FINAL FANTASY XI)

Rubi Asami (FFTCG Original)

Toshiyuki Itahana (FINAL FANTASY IX)

Yusuke Itahana (FINAL FANTASY XI)

Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII)

Toshitaka Matsuda (FINAL FANTASY V)

(Photo: Square Enix)

In addition to the standard cards fas will also have the chance to get Premium Full Art versions of three Legacy Cards from past sets, and you can find those cards below.

Shantotto 1-107L (Illustration by Tetsuya Nomura originally from Dissidia Final Fantasy)

Locke 4-048L (Illustration by Yoshitaka Amano originally from Final Fantasy VI)

Minwu 6-123L (Illustration by Toshitaka Matsuda originally from Final Fantasy TCG Opus VI)

If you're able to get a sealed Booster Pack display of Opus XII: Crystal Awakening you also get a Full Art Promo Card featuring Yuna from Final Fantasy X and X-2. Here's the full rundown of what the set contains.

NUMBER OF CARDS

128

FEATURES

New Multi-Element cards! Including 22 stunning full art cards with 3 Legacy cards returning in full art form!

CARD BREAKDOWN

54 Common

36 Rare

24 Hero

14 Legend

150 Premium

The set is currently available at local game stores and online through Amazon.

Will you be picking up the new set? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Final Fantasy TCG with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!