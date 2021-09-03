Final Fantasy TCG Reveals Custom Final Fantasy X Starter Set

✖

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game is already teasing what's in store for next year, and Square Enix recently revealed the first set of 2022 will be a Custom Starter Set for Final Fantasy X. The Custom Starter Set is a new type of Starter Set that features a reconstructed set of 50 cards and an additional 50 cards that you can use to customize the deck to your particular strategy and playstyle. It's a change of approach compared to past starter sets, which always came with two decks, as the Custom Starter Set shifts the focus to helping players new to the game learn how to construct their own decks, which is common amongst longtime players.

The new Final Fantasy X Custom Starter Deck specializes in Wind and Water, featuring 24 Wind Element and 24 Water Element cards as well as 2 Light Element cards. There are also 24 Fire Element cards included, making it easy for players to shift to a Fire/Water or Fire/Wind focused deck, and there are 26 additional cards that allow you even more flexibility in how your custom deck plays.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Those extra cards include Fire, Wind, Water, Light, and Dark Element cards, and the set will also include exclusive cards for all three elements featuring the cast of Final Fantasy X. Because I know you are wondering, yes, that includes Wakka, who is an exclusive Water Element card.

You can find the full Custom Starter Deck breakdown below.

Initial deck: 50 cards

Breakdown – Wind element: 24 cards, Water element: 24 cards, Light element: 2 cards

Cards for customization: 50 cards

Fire element: 24 cards

*Swapping with the 24 cards of either element in the initial deck will create a new deck.

Assorted Extra Cards: 26 cards

Breakdown – Fire element: 7 cards, Wind element: 7 cards, Water element: 8 cards, Light/Dark element: 4 cards

- Starter exclusive cards – 10 types, 3 copies each

Fire element

Jecht [16-131S]

Bahamut [16-132S]

Braska [16-133S]

Wind element

Yuna [16-134S]

Lulu [16-135S]

Water element

Auron [16-136S]

Rikku [16-137S]

Wakka [16-138S]

Light element

Tidus [16-139S] * 1 is a Full Art Premium card

Dark element

Sin [16-140S]

The Final Fantasy X Custom Starter Set is expected to hit in early 2022.

What do you think of the new starter set for the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game?