Final Fantasy VII Remake Has A Completely New Voice Cast

If some of the Final Fantasy VII Remake characters sound a bit different to you, it’s because they didn’t just get some visual design changes, they also have completely new voice actors, even Cloud, the game’s iconic protagonist. What’s especially odd about this decision is that Square Enix has confirmed that the original voice actors and actresses will continue to play the characters as they appear in other Final Fantasy games, Kingdom Hearts title, or whatever Square Enix project they find themselves in. But for the remake of the classic role-playing game, every character has been recasted.

Obviously, the most notable change here is for Cloud Strife, who wont be voiced by Steve Burton in the remake, and will rather be voiced by Cody Christian.

You may have heard, I will no longer be voicing the amazing cloud strife. Much luv & respect to @SquareEnix for the opportunity.. forever GRATEFUL! And so grateful to all of the FANS..thank you so much for the ♥️ & support. My best to @ReallyCody I’m sure he will do a great job! pic.twitter.com/823Ls8jx0C — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) June 12, 2019

“Steve, you paved the way. You made this character what it is and have contributed in shaping a legacy,” said Christian in a response. “Very big shoes to fill and it’s both an honor and a pleasure. For all that you have done, and for all the fans, I won’t let you down, thank you.”

For those wondering, here’s the entire new voice cast:

Cloud, voiced by Cody Christian (All American, Teen Wolf)

Barret, voiced by John Eric Bentley (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Independence Day: Resurgence)

Aerith, voiced by Briana White (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Occupants)

Tifa, voiced by Britt Baron (GLOW)

Jessie, voiced by Erica Lindbeck (Spider-Man, Persona 5, ThunderCats Roar)

Biggs, voiced by Gideon Emery (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Teen Wolf)

Wedge, voiced by Matt Jones (Breaking Bad)

Sephiroth, voiced by Tyler Hoechlin

Final Fantasy VII Remake is poised to release on March 3, 2020 via the PS4. Or at the least the first part of the remake will. There’s no word when the other parts will come. Pre-orders are live now with a $10 discount.

