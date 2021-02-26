Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Reveals Bad News For PS4 Players

✖

Likely one of the biggest pieces of news of this week has been the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. The new iteration of one of last year’s most popular games was revealed yesterday by Square Enix during PlayStation’s State of Play event. And while the next-gen iteration of the game has proven to be exciting for many fans, it comes with a rather major piece of bad news for those on PlayStation 4.

Detailed by Square Enix, it was said that the new chapter in Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade centering around Yuffie will not be available whatsoever on PS4. While Intergrade as a whole is tied solely to PlayStation 5 given that it’s an upgraded version of the base game, some fans had hoped that the new Yuffie episode of content would be released as DLC for the PS4 as well. It turns out, this won’t be the case at all.

Square Enix’s reason in this situation is a relatively simple one and it seems to be that this new content was simply developed with PS5 in mind from the get-go. “The new Yuffie episode is optimized for PlayStation 5, so it is not available on PlayStation 4,” Square Enix said on the official Final Fantasy VII Remake website.

This info is surely a bummer to many, especially considering how hard it is to still find a PS5. Even if you’re someone who is looking to play Intergrade later this year, it’s not guaranteed that you can even get your hands on a PS5 at the moment. PlayStation still hasn’t been able to keep the popular console in stock for very long, although restocks are still happening quite often.

As a whole, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade is set to release later this year on June 10, 2021. Those who already own the base game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free as well. And if you don't already own it, FFVIIR is actually going to be part of PlayStation Plus for March. That being said, those who obtain the game in this manner can't upgrade on PS5 in June.

