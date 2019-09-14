New Final Fantasy VII Remake Gameplay Reveals Epic Boss Fight and Classic Mode

Today during Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix released 20 minutes of new footage of Final Fantasy VII Remake running on PS4 during the special stage event for the game at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s booth at the show. Included in this healthy slab of new gameplay footage is a look at a new boss fight, as well as details on a new combat mode dubbed, Classic Mode. Of course, if you don’t speak Japanese, there’s nothing more than just gameplay footage to look at, but don’t worry, we have you covered with all the new details.

More specifically, the new gameplay demonstration provides players with a glimpse at both the “easy” and “normal” modes in the game, as well as the aforementioned Classic Mode. As you may know, in the original game, you would wait around until the ATB Gauge would fill, and then you would select a move to initiate your attack. In Classic Mode, this has been recreated. In other words, Classic Mode lets you play the game in the style of the original. In standard modes, the ATB Gauge fills up as you attack enemies, but in Classic Mode, this is handled automatically. This means players don’t have to do anything, with the character fighting automatically, charging up their ATB Gauge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you weren’t looking forward to the new action part of the combat system, this will let you bypass it, and simply focus on selecting commands as if it were a classic menu-based RPG.

After showing off this, Square Enix once again showed of the Squats mini-game, which was revealed in the game’s latest trailer. And then it was boss fight time. In this segment, we saw Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith take on Aps in the sewers of Midgar. And towards the end of this battle, Cloud summoned Ifrit. You can check out all of this and more, below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. That said, barring, any delay, the game will release worldwide on March 3, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.