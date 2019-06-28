Save up to $24 on the Final Fantasy VII Remake Standard and Deluxe Editions

Amazon is upping the ante on pre-order deals for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 in a big, big way. At the time of writing, the standard edition is available to order right here with an $18 automatic coupon discount. What’s more, the FF7 Remake Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here with a whopping $24 automatic coupon discount – which really makes it worth considering over the standard edition. Shipping is slated for March 3, 2020.

This is, by far, the biggest discount any retailer has offered on Final Fantasy 7 Remake thus far, and it probably won’t last long. It’s also open to everyone -not just Prime members. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the game until it ships, and you’ll lock this discount in for the duration. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, an artbook, a mini soundtrack, a Sephiroth Steelbook case, and Summon Materia DLC.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

