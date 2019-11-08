New Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC and Free Update Now Available, Here’s What They Add

Today, Fire Emblem: Three Houses released a new wave of DLC, its third since launching on Nintendo Switch this summer. And this new wave of DLC comes with a decent amount of new content for players to experience. More specifically, the Expansion Pass Wave 3 DLC adds the ability to recruit Anna by completing a special quest, a new sauna to visit at the Monastery, the ability to interact with animals by competing certain quests, maid and butler battallions, and new types of attire for most students.

“Conquer new quests, dress up with new outfits, sweat it out in the new sauna activity, and interact with animals in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass Wave 3 DLC, available now,” writes Nintendo of the new DLC drop over on Twitter.

In addition to the new DLC, there’s also a free update now available that adds battle appearance options, the ability to recruit Jeritza to your party in the Black Eagle: Crimson Flower path, and that increases save slots from 5 to 25.

As you may know, this is the third of four announced DLC drops. The next will come on April 30, 2020 and include new story content, additional playable characters, locations, a free update, and more.

For those that don’t know: all four of the game’s DLC releases are available as part of the game’s Expansion Pass, which costs $25. None of it is available for individual purchase.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.