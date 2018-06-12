Fire Emblem Three Houses Revealed for Switch With New Trailer

E3 2018 is in full force for the convention with Nintendo closing out the conference portion of the celebration. Their showcase showed off quite a few surprises for the Nintendo Switch, including a full reveal for Super Smash Bros. But for those craving a solid RPG experience, the iconic Fire Emblem series is back with Three Houses.

The trailer above shows off a few familiar faces with a much darker narrative surrounding our favourite characters. The trailer even touched on gameplay, showing off a much more immersive experience with incredibly dynamic combat mechanics and directional control.

This series is known for pairing traditional RPG mechanics with a heartfelt storyline and Three Houses carries on that tradition. With conflict, heart, and true purpose – the latest installment will not only take on an epic new narrative, but will do so with the revolutionary controls that the Nintendo Switch has to offer.

With Joy-Con technology, the turn-based controls of the classic RPG style take on an entirely new meaning. As seen in the demonstration, the camera angles are specifically designed to put the player in the combat action closer than ever before. With the 3D graphics taken even further than previous releases, Three Houses looks to be the most impressive entry into the series to date visually – though we are hoping for a more in-depth reveal of story later this week.

We don’t have an exact release date at this time, but Fire Emblem Three Houses is slated for a Spring 2019 release.

What are you most excited for to see in the next Fire Emblem? Any particular characters you’d love to see make an epic return? Sound off with your thoughts on the grand reveal in the comment section below, and feel free to share your favourite E3 moments so far!

