Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Demo Coming To PlayStation 4 This Week

So let’s say that you’ve got an interest in purchasing Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise when it comes out for PlayStation 4 next month, but you’re not sure if it’ll be just as epic as the anime series that it’s based on. Well, good news: you’ll soon be able to take it for a test drive.

This weekend, during a panel at PAX West in Seattle, Washington, Sega revealed that a demo for the forthcoming Lost Paradise will soon be available for the PS4. It’s set to arrive on September 4, which is right on time with the weekly shop update for the system.

Based on what we’ve seen with the previously released demo that went up in the Japanese PlayStation Store, the demo will be spread across two different sections. The first will take you through the “Hakuto Shinken Experience,” walking you through the game’s tutorial before taking you into the first part of the game, where you’ll be able to practice your fighting chops against Shin.

The second demo dives deeper into the “Story Experience,” where you make your way through the city of Eden. Once you get through it, you’ll gain access to a buggy and be able to race around the wasteland. Unfortunately, that’s about all you’ll be able to do at this point, as the demo will draw to a close after.

Still, that’s a pretty decent amount of content for a demo — and it’s free, so you’ll be able to see some extent of the game before the full thing is released. We’ll let you know if any content is different in the U.S. demo when it arrives in a few days.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise should be around the PAX West show floor if you’re attending over the next couple of days, so you can give it a test drive earlier if you prefer. That is, unless you’re already dead…?

Otherwise, you won’t have to endure too much longer of a wait to see what the demo has in store for you, as Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will release for PlayStation 4 on October 2!