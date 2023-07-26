Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Rating Revealed

The rating for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been right and it may come as a surprise to some folks. The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been one of those long gestating video game adaptations that is finally coming to life later this year. It's far from the first time a video game project got caught up in development hell, it happened to The Last of Us, Uncharted, and a number of other projects, but they've all started to finally see the light of day. Five Nights at Freddy's is also seeing a pretty fast turn around after shooting at the beginning of the year and setting its sights on an October release date.

As the film is only a few months away, it has started locking things in place for the final cut, meaning it can now be shown to ratings boards such as the MPA. The MPA has officially rated Five Nights at Freddy's and given it a PG-13 rating, meaning younger audiences won't need a parent or guardian to get into it. This will also help with its box office potential as it allows it to be more widely marketed, ensures a broader audience can go see it and so on. The video game series is historically rated T for teen, which is the PG-13 equivalent for games. That has helped it stay popular with a younger audience, allowing it to focus more on jump scares than excessive amounts of blood and gore. The rating description for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie does note it features "strong violent content, bloody images and language", so it may not be appropriate for some younger fans of the series.

It's unclear if there will be any kind of R-rated director's cut for Five Nights at Freddy's or if it was always shot with the intention of keeping it strictly PG-13. Either way, it looks like the film will be pretty faithful to the games, so fans have that to look forward to.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th.