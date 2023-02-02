Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Begins Filming, First Set Photo Released

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has officially started filming. Video game adaptations are some of the most hellish projects in all of Hollywood. For the longest time, a number of video games have been adapted for the silver screen and many of them were terrible or just ok at best. Some of the biggest ones also had trouble getting off the ground and experienced tons of turn over from actors, writers, directors, and so on. This is one of the major problems that plagued Uncharted and even The Last of Us to an extent, but the latter turned out much better than the former. One of the projects that has lingered in development hell for some time is the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

However, it looks like it's finally becoming a reality. After months of solid forward momentum with new casting announcements, various production updates, and more, the movie has finally begun filming. Producer and Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum tweeted out a set photo for the film and confirmed that it was finally filming. Unfortunately, the image reveals nothing besides the fact the movie is shooting under the code name of Bad Cupcake. We can also see a man in a suit, but a slate is blocking his face. However, it appears to be a pretty standard scene and not one of the nightmare-ish moments that one may expect in the film.

When Is the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Releasing?

Blumhouse movies tend to be shot on significantly smaller budgets than other big horror movies and therefore also shoot pretty quickly, typically for a month or two. With that knowledge, there's a pretty good chance that we could see Five Nights at Freddy's release in time for the Halloween season later this year or in the early months of 2024, since a number of horror movies tend to get put out in the first two months of the year. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens, but the movie will soon be a reality!

Are you excited for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.