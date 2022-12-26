Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Reveals Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson's Roles

Last week it was revealed that Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson will appear in the Five Nights at Freddy's live-action film. At the time, it was unclear who the two would be playing, but both actor's roles were recently revealed by streamer Dawko. Dawko held a charity stream for St. Jude, where he revealed that Hutcherson will be playing protagonist Mike Schmidt, while Lillard will take on the role of William Afton. Mike was the security guard that players controlled in the original Five Nights at Freddy's game, while William is the co-founder of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

As most fans of Five Nights at Freddy's already know, William is the central antagonist of the series, as well as Mike's father. Lillard has a history of playing memorable villains, as he portrayed Stu Macher in the original Scream. William is a very different type of villain from Stu, but they're both unrepentant murderers with a flair for the dramatic! It will be interesting to see how Lillard's take on William differs from his take on Stu, and any similarities the two portrayals might have.

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of several video game movies currently in development. While films based on games have a bad history, there are a lot of signs that things are changing in Hollywood. There has been a greater push to involve developers and creators in these types of adaptations, as well as a heavier focus on faithfulness to the source material. FNAF creator Scott Cawthon has been closely involved with the creation of this movie, and has "final cut" on what does and doesn't make it into the finished product. While faithfulness does not always translate to quality, that should be a good sign for the film.

Now that the leads are cast, it certainly seems like production on Blumhouse Productions' Five Nights at Freddy's is starting to progress nicely! Hopefully fans will get a lot more information about the movie in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the FNAF movie? What do you think of these announcements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!