Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Announced for PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has finally been announced during today’s PlayStation showcase. The video begins with a character named Gregory being told to come out and some unnamed friends are waiting for him in a strange 80s colored nightmare for the players this time. PlayStation fans have to look forward to this new scary experience as the player tries to hide from Vanny and fans of the franchise are absolutely ecstatic about a brand new game in the FNAF franchise. Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames are actually working together on this entry in the series and that also raised a lot of eyebrows on social media as Scott Cawthon usually goes about these games with a very small team. But, this is the PS5’s big day in front of everyone and you know there had to be something a little unexpected to make some waves.

Unfortunately for some fans, they knew a new announcement had to be coming around the corner after a FunkoPop post revealed the character designs for the animatronics this time around. I covered the fervor around this information here for Comicbook.com earlier this summer. *SPOILER ALERT IF YOU WANT TO GO INTO THE GAME COLD*

“So, while fans are positively stoked that Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is coming later this year, they wanted the surprise to remain a secret until Scott Cawthon decided to release it to the world,” I noted. “Needless to say, the reaction was mixed because the people are ravenous for any information from the developer, but they want as much of the mystique preserved as possible. So, the character designs for Glamrock Freddy, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator, Roxanne Wolf, and Vanny are out there in the world now.”

“Scott Cawthon himself has addressed the rumors and assured fans that things will be changing in the future. Making matters murkier is the fact that Funko toys has to have official sign-off to release any promotional material. These weren’t catalog scans or something like that, this post came from an official channel,” Perine continued. “So, there was some dire miscommunication from one of the parties involved when it came to unveiling the Security Breach characters. Regardless of that fact, the fans were still plenty miffed online with both the design of Vanny and being left in the dark about the game.”

PlayStation describes the game:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

Are you amped for more FNAF? Let us know in the comments!