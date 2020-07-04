Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Are Upset About Character Leaks From Upcoming Game

Five Nights At Freddy’s fans are upset about character leaks from the upcoming game in the series. Recently, Funko released some images about the next wave of figures featuring the FNAF characters. However, one small problem, the game hasn’t had a trailer or reveal yet. So, while fans are positively stoked that Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is coming later this year, they wanted the surprise to remain a secret until Scott Cawthon decided to release it to the world. Needless to say, the reaction was mixed because the people are ravenous for any information from the developer, but they want as much of the mystique preserved as possible. So, the character designs for Glamrock Freddy, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator, Roxanne Wolf, and Vanny are out there in the world now.

Scott Cawthon himself has addressed the rumors and assured fans that things will be changing in the future. Making matters murkier is the fact that Funko toys has to have official sign-off to release any promotional material. These weren’t catalog scans or something like that, this post came from an official channel. So, there was some dire miscommunication from one of the parties involved when it came to unveiling the Security Breach characters. Regardless of that fact, the fans were still plenty miffed online with both the design of Vanny and being left in the dark about the game.

The FNAF series has been in the news a lot in recent weeks as Jason Blum gave an update on the Blumhouse Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He said that progress is going well right now.

“We have been working on it for a long time,” Blum revealed to Variety before mentioning how development is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.

Would you like to go into the next FNAF game completely blind or do you like knowing what you’re getting into? Let us know in the comments!