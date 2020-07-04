Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Are Upset About Character Leaks From Upcoming Game
Five Nights At Freddy’s fans are upset about character leaks from the upcoming game in the series. Recently, Funko released some images about the next wave of figures featuring the FNAF characters. However, one small problem, the game hasn’t had a trailer or reveal yet. So, while fans are positively stoked that Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is coming later this year, they wanted the surprise to remain a secret until Scott Cawthon decided to release it to the world. Needless to say, the reaction was mixed because the people are ravenous for any information from the developer, but they want as much of the mystique preserved as possible. So, the character designs for Glamrock Freddy, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator, Roxanne Wolf, and Vanny are out there in the world now.
Scott Cawthon himself has addressed the rumors and assured fans that things will be changing in the future. Making matters murkier is the fact that Funko toys has to have official sign-off to release any promotional material. These weren’t catalog scans or something like that, this post came from an official channel. So, there was some dire miscommunication from one of the parties involved when it came to unveiling the Security Breach characters. Regardless of that fact, the fans were still plenty miffed online with both the design of Vanny and being left in the dark about the game.
Coming soon: Funko FNAF SECURITY BREACH. Pre-Order Now! GameStop https://t.co/V7yEreQSyg Walmart https://t.co/prJQv70zvJ #Funko #FunkoMysteryMini #FunkoActionFigure pic.twitter.com/5WR7t04FO5— Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 26, 2020
The FNAF series has been in the news a lot in recent weeks as Jason Blum gave an update on the Blumhouse Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He said that progress is going well right now.
“We have been working on it for a long time,” Blum revealed to Variety before mentioning how development is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.
Would you like to go into the next FNAF game completely blind or do you like knowing what you’re getting into? Let us know in the comments!
A little bit of an error
First of all, please stop sharing stuff about Security Breach because Scott told you to not do this.
Secondly, these designs look horrible. All of this is really bad. These better not be the final designs in the game.
Please wait until the game is out before you do this stuff.— Redxphones (@redxphones) June 26, 2020
What is going on?
WHAT ARE THESE WHAT 😭😭😭— mandy #BLM (@mandesnotchill) June 26, 2020
Five minutes is all
Can y’all not leak the new fnaf game
FOR FIVE MINUTES— Gyro’s wife (@Seiko_Kimura5) June 26, 2020
Welp
Great.— Marck The Games Artist (@IGamer1223) June 26, 2020
Great job funko
I trought nothing more could get leaked ._.
You're not alone
actually this is for a game not even released yet...— Kenny (Kuma Mood) (@mcdrawmick) June 26, 2020
Very concerned
Wtf are these designs? I had hope for Vanny and Glamrock Chica but now their design is bullcrap. I'm dissapointed. Why do you guys even have the fnaf license at all?— trashman (@Bonzieditor_) June 26, 2020
These models though
Can you just stop causing pain to Scott Cawthon.— Alitronic (@Alitronic1) June 26, 2020
Prepare to have your licence revoked. pic.twitter.com/ndXMk2Pp73
Who knows?
MAYBE Scott allowed Funko to reveal them??? I hope at least— Ilona👀 (@CheesyBoorger) June 26, 2020
Just ask Marvel how hard this is
When the games not even out yet and:
-Designs are leaked by a calendar
-Further Leaked by funko along with names
-Merch
Scott must have a headache— cancelled 🥴😳 (@PokayP2) June 26, 2020
To be fair, they weren't the first
DID YOU REALLY JUST LEAK THIS BEFORE THE GAME WAS EVEN OUT??!!! pic.twitter.com/1YiCNnvpvg— Izzy💫 (@LilMsIzz) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.