Chuck E. Cheese Facial Recognition Theory Has Five Nights At Freddy’s Fans Scared
A post about Chuck E. Cheese animatronics having facial recognition technology has sparked Five Nights At Freddy’s fans to get their jokes in online. The post from @pablothinghouse jokes about being from the restaurant’s instruction booklet and the jokes just flowed from there. For those who might be unaware, the story of the FNAF games has a security guard trying to survive a night in the haunted pizzeria. The animatronics patrolling the building have facial recognition technology that sees a person identifies them as a metallic skeleton and tries to shove them back into one of the spare suits in an employee room. In the second game, the player is given a fake mask to hide from the roaming robots, but unfortunately, some of them are not fooled by that makeshift disguise. Because of all of this, the FNAF fanbase celebrated yet another eerie similarity between the game and real life.
The post read, “It is always important that all Chuck. E. Cheese’s night-shift employees must wear a spare Chuck E. Cheese costume head to avoid any animatronic facial recognition, because if they spot any humans in the building post-hours, they will automatically detect that person as a criminal trying to tamper with objects from the building, and that won’t lead to anything good…”
Uh... EX-FUCKING-CUSE ME????— pablothinghouse (@pablothinghouse) June 30, 2020
FACIAL RECOGNITION??????????????? pic.twitter.com/PWszTuvR0w
The FNAF fanbase has been on this extended victory lap for a week. Recently, Jason Blum of Blumhouse offered some good news about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. In a conversation with Fandom, he talked about how the development was going well and progress was being made.
“We have been working on it for a long time,” Blum told Variety before adding that development is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”
Do you feel like we’re headed for a FNAF/Chuck E. Cheese crossover? When do you think the next game is coming? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Pretty much
prevnext
I think this is a joke in reference to Five Nights at Freddy's. In the second game, you had a freddy mask that was used to fool animatronics that had facial recognition software, and would kill you if you didnt put it on at the right time.— Tabby Wesa (@TabbyWesa) July 1, 2020
Basically so!
prevnext
wait its just like a five nightsat freddys animactronic?— gomotion / Jodie (@gomotion_) July 1, 2020
Here we go again
prevnext
Oh no! FNAF is real! 😰 pic.twitter.com/9hse6pay6k— Dylan Clark (@DylanTClark2000) July 1, 2020
YOOOOO
prevnext
Right when I saw this I knew I had to make a video out of it! Hope you all enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X3sIdVPqDT— [Victim_Vink] (@victim_vink) July 1, 2020
We did this last week
prevnext
time to put this video uppic.twitter.com/djn8Hhted6— ㅡVeera (@helicathus) July 1, 2020
This is the long game
prevnext
It’s ironic because I made those fake news headlines.— pablothinghouse (@pablothinghouse) July 1, 2020
Very unsettling
prevnext
now it makes sense : ⤵️— JøJo lucario 🏳️🌈💙 (@JoaoLukario) July 1, 2020
(Look in the eyes of the animatronic) pic.twitter.com/jmIzwYvFtA
Let's not!
prevnext
This can't be real, also pic.twitter.com/2qkuGTFlpc— ♡Raspberry♡ (@Royal_Raspberry) July 1, 2020
Super creepy
prevnext
INTRUDER DETECTED.— James (@jamesleach138) July 1, 2020
INTRUDER DETECTED. pic.twitter.com/lWEJqrwQrc
Not ideal (This was a joke btw)
prev
Uh oh... pic.twitter.com/hwylLJQfvA— Just Xeno (@xenomnipotent) July 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.