Chuck E. Cheese Facial Recognition Theory Has Five Nights At Freddy’s Fans Scared

A post about Chuck E. Cheese animatronics having facial recognition technology has sparked Five Nights At Freddy’s fans to get their jokes in online. The post from @pablothinghouse jokes about being from the restaurant’s instruction booklet and the jokes just flowed from there. For those who might be unaware, the story of the FNAF games has a security guard trying to survive a night in the haunted pizzeria. The animatronics patrolling the building have facial recognition technology that sees a person identifies them as a metallic skeleton and tries to shove them back into one of the spare suits in an employee room. In the second game, the player is given a fake mask to hide from the roaming robots, but unfortunately, some of them are not fooled by that makeshift disguise. Because of all of this, the FNAF fanbase celebrated yet another eerie similarity between the game and real life.

The post read, “It is always important that all Chuck. E. Cheese’s night-shift employees must wear a spare Chuck E. Cheese costume head to avoid any animatronic facial recognition, because if they spot any humans in the building post-hours, they will automatically detect that person as a criminal trying to tamper with objects from the building, and that won’t lead to anything good…”

The FNAF fanbase has been on this extended victory lap for a week. Recently, Jason Blum of Blumhouse offered some good news about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. In a conversation with Fandom, he talked about how the development was going well and progress was being made.

“We have been working on it for a long time,” Blum told Variety before adding that development is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”

Do you feel like we’re headed for a FNAF/Chuck E. Cheese crossover? When do you think the next game is coming? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below: