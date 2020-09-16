Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Has Fans Wondering About The Future of FNAF

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans probably weren’t expecting to get their first look at the next game in the series today, the PlayStation 5 event came through with the goods. Now, social media is buzzing with people who want to see more of the game and wonder what Scott Cawthon is planning to ruin their dreams this time. Security Breach looks to be quite a bit different from some of the earlier installments if you just look at the graphics alone. But, there seems to be something amiss the gameplay as well. Will this be another experiment into free-roaming FNAF gameplay? Only time will tell, but that won’t stop fans from theorizing about what secrets are waiting in the new venue when the game hits shelves later this year.

Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames might have lifted the hood on Security Breach today, but some fans caught a glimpse of what’s in store earlier this summer. A FunkoPop post revealed the character designs for the animatronics this time and the FNAF fanbase was anything but pleased about the development. However, that doesn’t mean you know exactly what’s coming in this game. Could anyone have predicted what Pizzeria Simulator, FNAF World or Sister Location would have had hiding in their depths with just a list of the animatronics featured? Probably not. But, I covered that information for Comicbook.com earlier this summer.

NEW FNAF TRAILER FOR THOSE WHO HAVENT SEEN IT #FNAF pic.twitter.com/W7mWRb5XhY — kandi choking hazard (@portalpaws) September 16, 2020

*SPOILER ALERT IF YOU WANT TO GO INTO THE GAME WITHOUT ANY INFO*

“So, while fans are positively stoked that Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is coming later this year, they wanted the surprise to remain a secret until Scott Cawthon decided to release it to the world,” I wrote then. “Needless to say, the reaction was mixed because the people are ravenous for any information from the developer, but they want as much of the mystique preserved as possible. So, the character designs for Glamrock Freddy, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator, Roxanne Wolf, and Vanny are out there in the world now.”

“Scott Cawthon himself has addressed the rumors and assured fans that things will be changing in the future. Making matters murkier is the fact that Funko toys has to have official sign-off to release any promotional material. These weren’t catalog scans or something like that, this post came from an official channel,” Perine added. “So, there was some dire miscommunication from one of the parties involved when it came to unveiling the Security Breach characters. Regardless of that fact, the fans were still plenty miffed online with both the design of Vanny and being left in the dark about the game.”

