‘Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted’ Game Leaks

A new game in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe has leaked with Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted’s rating and description appearing on the ESRB’s site.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series is known for its jump scares and tense situations, so a virtual reality title making use of the in-your-face technology seemed inevitable. It doesn’t appear as though it was ready to be fully revealed yet though with the new virtual reality game being leaked by the ESRB before DualShockers noticed it promptly had its listing removed from the video game ratings site.

As with any other leaked product which appears somewhere on the Internet, the evidence of the new game isn’t gone though with people being quick to capture the details shared by the ESRB. According to the description for the game that’s rated “T,” players will take on the role of a repairman who has to fix up the animatronic characters that torment players in the rest of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games.

Some info has been released about the FNaF VR game, named Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. Looks really interesting and I am super hyped to play it! pic.twitter.com/g3Dpatlezd — Dawko (@dawkosgames) February 15, 2019

“This is a VR puzzle/horror game in which players assume the role of a repair person tasked with monitoring/repairing animatronic characters at a pizzeria,” The ESRB’s now-removed description said. “From a first-person perspective, players explore dark hallways, complete puzzles, and try to avoid menacing, malfunctioning animatronic figures. The game contains frequent screams and jump scares, with the words ‘You Are Dead’ appearing on screen after players are attacked.”

“Frequent screams and jump scares” seem to fall comfortably in line with what virtual reality devices are capable of, so anyone who already enjoyed the previous games will be able to take those scares to the next level assuming they have the right setup. The ESRB’s listing said the game would be out for the PlayStation VR, though an accompanying PC release seems likely.

Scott Cawthon, the creator of the series, teased the VR game back in November 2018 with an update that said it was 40 percent done at the time. The same update also brought bad news for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, but it teased some promising details for what’s now known to be Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted.

“This game is looking terrific,” Cawthon said at the time. “I’m working with a company called Steel Wool to bring the VR game to life, and these guys are making some crazy stuff. If you liked repairing Funtime Freddy up-close in Sister Location, just wait until you try to do something like that in VR, up close, personal, with these huge animatronics that are just one mistake away from jumping at you.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted does not yet have a confirmed release date.