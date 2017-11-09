Out of nowhere, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced a follow-up to its best-selling Lego Marvel Super Heroes game – and this time, it appears that it's really going to open up the Marvel universe in the game. Instead of just dealing with the typical superheroes we've come to expect – like Iron Man, Black Widow and Thor – we're instead getting a variation of awesome characters that deserve their chance in the spotlight, like Lego-ized Doctor Strange, the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy (only we didn't use frickin') and even a few oddball faves like Spider-Man 2099, who hasn't gotten his video game due since Spider-Man: Edge of Time dropped a few years ago. We have yet to get all the details – the full trailer is set to arrive next week – but we've already got a few wishes as to what we want to see out of the sequel, and the cover art indicates just what we might be in for. Here's our rundown of five things we can't wait to see in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, if they indeed happen…

Thor: Ragnarok? There's a very good chance that we'll not only see Hulk battle Thor at one point in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, but the arena could very well be put to good use with the game's forthcoming four-player battle mode. That's just a wild guess, but the game is slated to arrive on November 14th – around the same time that Thor: Ragnarok will be hitting theaters. And if you caught the teaser trailer (we included it above, just in case), it shows a newly shaven Thor going head to head against Hulk in gladiatorial gear. (And you saw the cover art – Hulk is dressed and ready for battle.) So, who knows, Ragnarok could play a huge part in the game. We hope so, because we know those guys. They're friends. From work.

A New Guardians of the Galaxy Story So while the Guardians of the Galaxy have thrived on the big-screen in two outings – both of which have cleaned up on hundreds of millions of dollars – they haven't had a chance to shine in a Lego game yet (though there is that awesome Telltale series). With their inclusion in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, we're hoping to see a completely original adventure, yet one that involves the whole cast. We've already seen Groot and Rocket Raccoon glimpsed at in the cover art, but we want to see others, like Drax, Star-Lord and Gamora, make their debut as well. For that matter, we need good villains as well, so maybe bring Thanos into the picture somewhere. And, hey, seeing a Lego-ized Ego would probably be a real trip – especially if they base him off of Kurt Russell.

Let’s Jump Through Time!

Let's Jump Through Time!

by LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Official Teaser... by WWG Hell yes, we're gonna twist things around with dimensions. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 should have a great storyline, just like the original game – especially with time-bending Kang the Conquerer wreaking havoc. But the question is just how many jumps we're going to make. We know Spider-Man 2099 is involved from the future, and there's also a Captain America in a good ol' cowboy hat. And Doctor Strange could play a part as well when it comes to balancing alternative dimensions. But how will it all tie together in the story? We're intrigued to find out, and Travellers Tales is on the job.

Black Panther and Captain Marvel Stories Considering that both of these heroes have big-screen endeavors coming up, it'll be interesting to see if Black Panther and Captain Marvel have their own side stories in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2. After all, both of them are really powerful, and rather incredible characters when it comes to their background and abilities, so it wouldn't hurt to give them some side chapters to flesh them out. For that matter, since WB's going all out on the title, maybe bring in Chadwick Boseman and Brie Larson to provide voiceovers? That would work for us.