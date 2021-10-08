FlexiSpot Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk Review: A Great Workspace Upgrade

If you work at a desk 40 hours a week, it means you spend 2,080 hours a year at this desk. That’s 87 days, nearly one-fourth of a year. To this end, people splash cash on fancy ergonomic chairs to ameliorate this experience. Yet, the value of a good chair is at least partially dependent on the desk it’s paired with. A good chair paired with a bad desk is like parking a Rolls-Royce in an abandoned, rotting, ready-to-collapse garage. As someone with what may be one of the world’s best ergonomic chairs, I was one of these people, and I didn’t realize it until I got FlexiSpot’s Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk.

The Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is a great investment for your workspace. With prices ranging from $499 to $739, it may seem expensive, but when you consider how much time you will spend at the desk, and how much it will improve this time, it’s an easy investment to make. Best part yet, because it’s a standing desk, it also helps mitigate the negatives of inadequate chairs whilst providing priceless health benefits in the process.

“Standing” is right in the name, so obviously the biggest selling point is that you don’t need to sit on your sitzfleisch for a third of your day. This is important because it’s unhealthy to be seated this much. I’m not suggesting you’ll live longer if you use a standing desk, but science is.

To facilitate this, the desk comes packing a dual-motor lifting system that allows you to effortlessly adjust the desk to your height, whether for sitting or standing. For this, the desk has a conveniently placed keypad with an LED touch screen. On this screen, you’ll find arrows for up and down movement, an easy-to-read digital height display, a handy-dandy USB charging port, a child lock button, and four memory buttons that you can create presets with. This last feature is a great time-saver and eliminates the burden of remembering your preferred heights.

Of course, one of the risks of a desk packing a dual-motor lifting system is unexpected collisions. This would be a problem if it wasn’t accounted for, but it is. The desk comes complete with anti-collision technology that detects and prevents collisions before they ever happen. At first, I was skeptical of the efficiency and reliability of this technology, but it works as advertised.

None of this matters if the desk is an eyesore. Whoever said “function over style” never had any style to choose from and, thankfully, the Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk checks these boxes equally. With the desk, FlexiSpot has gone with a minimalist design perfect for just about any workspace or room.

The first thing you’ll notice about the desk is its desktop, which comes in “rectangle” and “curved” at sizes ranging from 48″ x 24″ to 78″ x 40″. Not only does a minimalist design put more emphasis on the desktop, but the fact that the desktop is made out of natural bamboo puts more emphasis on the desktop. Aesthetically speaking, the bamboo is easy on the eyes, but more importantly, it’s more durable than other wooden desktops. With a lacquer coating, the surface feels smooth and is protected against most things that would damage it. It’s not often you can say, “It looks better than the pictures,” but with this desktop, you can say this in all-bold caps.

Complementing this are large, sturdy metal legs that come in either white, grey, or black. The combination of the metal legs and the bamboo desktop give the desk a very modern and chic blend of natural and industrial. Better yet, because of the material used, and the quality of this material, the legs repel most harm that will come their way and are easy to clean. Unlike many other desks, dust and grime trapping surface area is minimal.

Completing the design is a cable management box under the desktop that ensures all of the wires that make this desk possible are out of sight. That said, because the desk’s design is so minimal and open, it means any external wire management can be tricky. I also found that when I crossed my legs and sat in certain positions, my knee would hit up against this box. Meanwhile, there’s also no lateral bar running from leg to leg, which means no place to rest your feet when seated.

The Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is the best desk I’ve ever sat or stood at, largely thanks to its ability to seamlessly adapt to different environments, circumstances, and preferences. There’s no denying that the price is a little daunting for anyone on a budget, but it’s a worthwhile investment, not just for your workspace, but for your productivity and health.