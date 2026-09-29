Uncharted Reboot Speculation Ramps Up Following New Naughty Dog Report

A new report tied to Naughty Dog has furthered the belief that the studio could be working on a new Uncharted game. As of this moment, Naughty Dog is primarily focused on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is widely assumed to be releasing on PS5 in 2027. Outside of this, the studio has also recently confirmed that it’s working on a pair of new projects associated with The Last of Us, but hasn’t outright said whether or not these projects are video games. And while this is already quite a lot for the studio to be juggling, new info tied to the PlayStation developer has made it seem like an Uncharted reboot could also be happening behind the scenes.

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Coming by way of insider Nate the Hate, the frequent PlayStation leaker responded to questions about director Shaun Escayg’s ongoing project within Naughty Dog. Escayg, who returned to Naughty Dog in 2021 after previously working at the studio until 2018, has been known for quite some time to be helming a new project outside of Intergalactic at the company. Although the nature of this project hasn’t been fully revealed, many have assumed that it could be related to Uncharted, given that Escayg was previously the director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Now, this belief has only been further substantiated, as Nate the Hate has claimed that Escayg’s upcoming title isn’t related to The Last of Us, which rules out the possibility of him leading the charge on one of the new projects that Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann announced this week.

With The Last of Us ruled out, it leaves only two real possibilities for this game from Escayg: a new IP, or a new Uncharted title. While the former option could very much be feasible, it also seems quite unlikely that Naughty Dog would look to simultaneously create a second new IP alongside Intergalactic. Because of this, it makes Uncharted the most likely option for this upcoming game.

And if all of this wasn’t enough, Escayg himself posted an image earlier this year that teased this forthcoming project, and it contained major similarities to the iconography that is seen throughout the Uncharted saga. Although Escayg didn’t outright state this picture was taken for “research” on the next Uncharted game, most fans assumed this was his way of tipping his hand. With all of this information taken into account, it absolutely sounds like Uncharted is bound to make a comeback, even if the game ultimately isn’t released for many more years.

How do you feel about the possibility of Naughty Dog bringing back the Uncharted series? And if it is working on a new Uncharted game, should it be a complete reboot or should it instead continue the franchise with Uncharted 5? Let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.