GTA 6 Reveals Extensive Details on Its Open-World in New Game Informer Report

Prior to its arrival in November, a slew of new details on the open-world aspect of Grand Theft Auto 6 have now come about. As GTA 6 has continued to draw closer to its much-anticipated launch, Rockstar Games has shed more light on what the full version of the game will have in store. Now, as a way of ratcheting up this anticipation even more, it has shared a ton of new info with Game Informer as part of the magazine’s latest cover story.

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Coming in at 14-pages in length, this new Game Informer feature for Grand Theft Auto 6 represents one of the most extensive previews to date for the game. While Rockstar unveils plenty of new details throughout the report, the majority of what it highlights is tied to the game’s world. To that end, Rockstar confirmed that the map of GTA 6 will be twice as big as what was seen in GTA 6, which proves that this should be the studio’s largest game to date.

Outside of simply increasing the scale of the world in GTA 6, Rockstar is also implementing plenty of brand-new features. One of the most prominent that the studio touched on was tied to its weather system, which will be much more dynamic. While there will be plenty of weather variations seen within GTA 6, Rockstar has also revealed that tropical storms and hurricanes will also occasionally hit the area of Leonida.

Courtesy: Game Informer/Rockstar Games

Perhaps the most incredible thing that Rockstar revealed, though, is tied to the life within this world. While virtually every character in GTA 6 will have their own unique body type and appearance, there will also be over 170 different species of animals scattered across the open-world. These animals won’t only be seen on the mainland, but others like sharks, whales, jellyfish, and more will be found within the seas that surround Vice City.

And if that wasn’t enough, plenty of new activities were also confirmed for GTA 6 in this report. Jet skiing and street racing have already been announced by Rockstar in the past, but these activities will be joining others like base jumping, kayaking, and air boating that have now been verified. So if you ever get bored of simply completing missions within GTA 6, there will plenty to do outside the main story.

In case you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in a little under two months on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S/. As we continue to draw closer to launch, more info like this will surely continue to be revealed by Rockstar, so be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.