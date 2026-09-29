FromSoftware’s Most Underrated Game Has Gained a New Feature After 12 Years That Makes It Infinitely Better

There is a ton of player community support for every game developer FromSoftware has created, from PC ports for Bloodborne to entire story expansions in Dark Souls 3. However, some of the most impressive fan-made content is the kind that improves the lackluster elements of FromSoft’s titles, even if they are incredibly popular in spite of those faults. The polishing of one action RPG experience has been the subject of the most fan appeal right now, possibly turning one of FromSoft’s more divided games into the best version of itself.

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Elden Ring has perhaps been the recipient of the most fan attention, which makes sense, as the near open-world action RPG likely has greater content and detail than most FromSoft games. Other games in the “Soulslike” genre are also commonly given support by their communities, oftentimes enhancing any title that follows the formula of the Dark Souls series in some way. Yet, there are plenty of poor Soulslike projects alongside FromSoft’s usually good ones, with one game being infamous for dividing fans long before Elden Ring created the studio’s biggest audience yet.

Dark Souls 2 Gains A Seamless Co-Op Mod Through The Effort Of Fans 12 Years After Release

Courtesy of Yui

The most controversial game in FromSoftware’s library is undoubtedly Dark Souls 2, the follow-up to the revolutionary first game in the studio’s most celebrated series. Although some fans point out obvious flaws in FromSoft’s first fantasy action RPG Demon Souls, Dark Souls 2 took more risks that didn’t resonate with a number of fans. Depending on who you ask, Dark Souls 2 is either someone’s favorite Dark Souls for its atmosphere and easier gameplay, or a player’s most hated FromSoft title for dumbed down systems and poor level/boss design.

This is what makes the Seamless Co-Op mod by fan creator Yui on NexusMods so impactful, as it allows players to experience Dark Souls 2 together through real-time multiplayer. Instead of the standard temporary summoning system in Dark Souls 2, players can now play through the entirety of the game together, without having to deal with the game’s natural restrictions. According to the mod’s details, you could play through the tutorial all the way until the final boss with someone else in tow, without any problems whatsoever. Some other features of the mod include:

Removal of fog walls and other barriers that usually restrict multiplayer zones.

Keeping progression of both players’ worlds through multiplayer play.

Overhauls to Dark Souls 2‘s peer-to-peer connection systems for smoother co-op.

Bonfire resets apply to both players when one rests at a bonfire.

Synchronization of NPC dialogue and in-game events for better multiplayer synergy.

Defeating enemy bosses and clearing areas no longer sends co-op player home.

There are extra details to the mod that add quality-of-life layers to it too, making it one of the more polished and impressive adjustments to Dark Souls 2 out there. For example, up to five players can join into a session together for seamless co-op, meaning the mod isn’t limited to two players alone. Furthermore, dying within this mod simply returns whoever perished back to the last bonfire they saved at, and doesn’t terminate the game session for everyone else. This is a huge step up from Dark Souls 2‘s normal multiplayer, which is merely an afterthought by comparison.

Overwhelming Enemy Groups Always Made Dark Souls 2 Aggravating To Play Solo

Courtesy of FromSoftware

Anyone who’s played Dark Souls 2 can tell you that some areas of the game are downright obnoxious to explore, mainly due to how many enemies they have. In many cases, unless you eliminate every enemy one at a time, you’ll quickly be overwhelmed by groups of enemies who pursue your character relentlessly. Unlike in Dark Souls or games after Dark Souls 2, enemies who spot you rarely return to their original position, instead following you until you die or kill them. This can easily snowball if you’re trying to run back to a boss, leading to moments where you lose souls because you got trapped by enemy groups.

The pressure of navigating Dark Souls 2‘s poor enemy placements is alleviated somewhat when you add one other player into the mix, with five players at once making the matter trivial. The seamless co-op mod turns what was the biggest struggle of Dark Souls 2 into something you barely notice, as it’s almost like more enemies balances out having allies by your side. This allows the good qualities of Dark Souls 2 to shine, such as the interesting environments you and your friends will discover.

Removal Of Dark Souls 2’s Biggest Pain Points Could Finally Give The Game Greater Recognition

Even the staunchest of Dark Souls 2 defenders typically admits that the enemy placements of the game are its weakest point, especially in the latter half of the game. This is a shame, since Dark Souls 2 has some great set pieces and boss fights, such as the difficult battle against the Smelter Demon or the battle against the relentless Pursuer knight. With the seamless co-op mod, these battles can be enjoyed more frequently whether you win or lose, as you no longer have to endure terrible level design to reach the “fun” part of the game.

This applies to the Scholar of the First Sin edition of the game too, which combines DLC content such as the Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Ivory King, or Crown of the Old Iron King expansions together. These have some of the best boss fights and settings in Dark Souls 2, but are plagued by the same problems as the base game. Having multiple players join you to make these challenges easier to navigate makes engagement of these expansions smoother, but doesn’t take away from the classic Dark Souls punishment.

Much like the seamless co-op mod for Elden Ring, this community content could be a definitive way for some players to fully see FromSoft’s full library. For those who have put aside this game due to its problems, this mod is an excuse to finally try a game held in high regard by some series veterans. Dark Souls 2 fans will also love this mod for many of the same reasons, as it lets them share the best aspects of the action RPG without having to also deal with its biggest obstacle.

What’s your favorite Soulslike multiplayer experience? Let us know in the comments below!