PlayStation Plus Just Added One of 2025’s Best Action Games That Subscribers Need to Check Out

One of the best action games of 2025 has today rolled out on PlayStation Plus for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. While the monthly PS Plus games for September are soon set to depart from the platform, PlayStation still hasn’t stopped adding new titles to the Game Catalog for the month. And even though there are three new games that have joined PS Plus today, there’s one title, in particular, that subscribers will want to be sure to check out.

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As of today, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound has been added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Released a little over a year ago in July 2025, Ragebound was the first new 2D entry in the Ninja Gaiden series to come about in a very long time. Although it took the franchise back to its roots, Ragebound ended up pairing this 2D style of play with the fast-paced combat that the franchise has come to be known for since its jump to the 3D era.

“From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed Ninja Gaiden series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries,” says the game’s description. “The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.”

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Although Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was the smaller entry in the series to launch last year (Ninja Gaiden 4 arrived in October 2025), it ended up being just as much of a hit with fans. Ragebound has received strong reviews since hitting the scene, boasting a 4.35/5 rating from players on the PS Store. Conversely, those on Steam have also been huge fans of Ragebound, with the game receiving a “Very Positive” designation after over 2,700 reviews.

Essentially, if you like action games and haven’t already played Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, you should absolutely do so now that it’s on PS Plus. Not only can you give the game a shot without having to throw down any additional money, but you have plenty of time to give it a shot since it’s on the Game Catalog and isn’t in any immediate danger of leaving.

As for the PS Plus titles that are about to leave, the monthly free games on PS Plus for the month of September are still live and include Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes. These games will remain up for grabs until next week on October 5th, at which point they’ll be replaced the following day on October 6th with the next round of freebies. Currently, we don’t know what this next lineup of PS Plus games will end up being, but we should hear more in the coming day. Be sure to keep an eye on our coverage here on ComicBook to learn more at that time.