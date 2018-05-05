For Honor Season 6 Start Date Announced, Major Hero Updates Planned

For Honor’s next season now has a name and a start date with Hero’s March kicking off on May 17.

Ubisoft announced the start of the game’s sixth season and listed some of the features that would be included in the next season as well as a reminder for the free weekend that’s currently going on for those who haven’t experienced any of the seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For Honor Season Six, titled Hero’s March, kicks off on May 17, adding a new map, a new seasonal event, major updates for two Heroes, and a feature that lets you keep and reapply cosmetic looks for your gear without cluttering your inventory,” the announcement said. “And if you’ve held off on joining the battle between Knights, Samurai, and Vikings until now, you can jump in for free this weekend on all platforms, and grab the game for a hefty discount if you want to keep playing (and keep your progress).”

With the start of the new season, players will get a map called Beachhead. The map is centered around a fortress and will be available in all modes except for Tribute. A special feature that lets players track their earned cosmetics is also being added, a feature called the Visual Collection that lets players keep up with their loot in a separate menu from the main inventory where gear can be applied from there. The seasonal event that was mentioned above is also scheduled to receive more details closer to the launch of Season 6.

Also included in the announcement post was news of two hero updates, one each for both the Orochi and Peacekeeper. Details on what will happen to these two fighters weren’t provided in the announcement, but Ubisoft referred to the plans as “major gameplay reworks.”

If you haven’t been playing For Honor recently, you’ve been missing out on all of Ubisoft’s changes, one of the most impactful being the new dedicated servers. With For Honor putting players against one another, egos get hurt and salty players quit, but the dedicated servers take care of that issue where games would be dropped.

To try out the game before Season 6 starts, Ubisoft reminded players of the schedule for the free weekend that’s now live.

“The free weekend starts May 3, with PS4 and Xbox One servers opening at 1:00AM PT, and PC servers (via Uplay and Steam) opening at 11:00AM PT. (Note that PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold are required to play online on consoles.) During the free weekend, players will have access to everything in the standard edition of For Honor, including every multiplayer mode and the campaign, which can be played solo or in online co-op. The event closes on May 7 at 12:00AM PT on consoles, and on May 6 at 2:00PM PT on PC. Additionally, Uplay and PS4 players can start preloading the game right now.”