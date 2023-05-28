Fortnite Season 3 Leak Reveals Transformers Crossover

It looks like the Transformers may be coming to Fortnite. Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world and it has managed to do that not because it's just fun, but also because it has a lot of incredible crossovers. Fortnite has crossed over with the likes of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and so many other major franchises which has resulted in some incredibly awesome events, skins, and so on. It's largely what the game is known for at this point and a lot of other games have attempted to copy this formula and while they've been successful, they can hardly match the ambition of Fortnite.

It looks like chapter 4, season 3 will also have some pretty exciting crossovers. A new leak that reveals a loading screen for the new season suggests the Transformers will be coming to the game. Given the size of those characters, it's unclear if they'll be skins or if they'll be NPCs. Perhaps there will be an event that makes them playable, but they're significantly larger than other characters in the game which would mean it would be difficult for them to walk inside of a house or hide in a bush. It would also make it fairly easy to kill them since there are so many places to shoot them. With that said, it looks to be Optimus Prime from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As of right now, this is just a rumor. Insider ShiinaBR claimed someone had described this image to them before it leaked online, but suggested this could be a really elaborate fake.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 4 – SEASON 3 KEYART



(Image posted on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, thanks to @Guille_GAG for making me aware of it!) pic.twitter.com/xRRCHI2YvK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 27, 2023

Either way, we'll likely see a proper announcement fairly soon. Given the timing of the new season, it would make sense to see the Transformers appear in some capacity. They're some of the most beloved toy-related characters out there and Fortnite is really just one big virtual toybox for players to play around in.

