Fortnite Unvaults Trios Mode

Fortnite is bringing back Trios mode once again. Fortnite is a game that has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success. Fortnite broke into the battle royale scene in the late 2010s after games like PUBG showed the potential for the genre. Fortnite was nothing more than a tower defense game and it wasn't exactly pulling in a lot of players. However, it leveraged its mechanics into a battle royale setting and made itself free and was an immediate hit. Things really took off when the game started adding crossovers with major franchises, but the core gameplay has always kept players coming back for more. However, fans got really upset recently when the game "vaulted" the Trios mode. This allowed players to play in squads of three, but once that was removed, you could only play Solos, Duos, and Quads, leaving players to find a random for Quads or go in without a full squad.

Needless to say, this caused a lot of frustration among players. However, just weeks after its removal, Epic Games has reintroduced Trios back into the game, meaning you will have all of the options necessary for building a squad. As of right now, we have no idea if there are any plans to vault any of the other modes, but it seems like they're all safe for now. It's possible Trios was meant to be vaulted for longer, but Epic Games heard player feedback or saw a bit of a dip in player counts so it opted to bring it back. Either way, it's great to see the mode back and no one has to fear about dropping in with an uneven squad.

Trios is back for non-ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes 🎉



Jump in now with your trio and grab that Victory Royale! pic.twitter.com/u9CepCj5dc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 31, 2023

Fortnite season 3 is also expected to drop very soon, so hopefully, this means everyone will be able to get in on the fun with no issues. As of right now, nothing has been confirmed for the new season, but a leak indicates Transformers may be debuting in the game very soon.

